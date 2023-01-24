‘Worried for bhabhi…’: Imam-ul-Haq reacts cheekily after Shadab Khan marries Saqlain Mushtaq’s daughter

Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan announced his Nikah with the daughter of cricketer-turned-coach Saqlain Mushtaq on Monday, January 23.

Shadab broke out the news on Twitter but did not share any photographs from the wedding as his wife wanted privacy, but jokingly mentioned that he would accept Salamis from his fans if they were interested.

“Alhamdulilah today was my Nikkah. It is a big day in my life and start of a new chapter. Please respect my choices and those my my wife’s and our families. Prayers and love for all,” wrote Shadab.

“However, if you want to send salami, I will send an account number,” he added.

Shadab recently pulled himself out of the remaining Big Bash League (BBL) 12 due to injury. He even missed the home ODIs against New Zealand, but is recovering well and may return to the field ahead of the upcoming edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL). He has been named captain of Islamabad United franchise for PSL 2023. Islamabad will begin their campaign against Karachi Kings on February 16, 2023.

Imam-ul-Haq takes a subtle dig at Shadab

As soon as Pakistan cricketers got to know about Shadab’s wedding, they took to social media to congratulating the newly-married couple.

Left-handed batter Imam-ul-Haq congratulated Shadab on his big day but with a quirky reply. “Many congratulations Shaddy. Worried for Bhabhi though, Allah Pak unko himmat dein. (May Allah give her strength),” Imam commented on Shadab’s Twitter post with a laughing emoji.

Well, Saqlain’s daughter has always stayed away from the limelight; therefore, she and Shadab married in an intimate Nikah ceremony held in Lahore.