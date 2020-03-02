Cricket fraternity praises New Zealand and raises questions for India after visitors’ clean sweep in Tests

India, the world No. 1 Test team, was handed a humbling defeat by the Kane Williamson-led New Zealand side that completed a memorable series sweep with a seven-wicket win inside three days in the second Test at Hagley Oval on Monday.

The Black Caps chased down the set 132-run target in just 36 overs after Virat Kohli & Co. folded for 124 in their second innings. Tom Latham (52 off 74 balls) and Tom Blundell (55 off 113 balls) had an excellent 103-run opening partnership to put the result in hosts’ favor.

Earlier, Trent Boult and Tim Southee took less than an hour on the third day to pick the remaining wickets of the visitors.

This Test series loss also brings an end to India’s forgetful tour of New Zealand, where they started with a bang as the Men in Blue won the T20I series 5-0, but the clean sweep in ODIs 3-0 and Tests 2-0 have put Kohli and Co. under the scanner.

As expected, Twitter was full of praise for New Zealand and raised valid questions for the Indian team.

New Zealand were whitewashed in the T20Is on 2nd Feb. In the month gone by since, they haven’t conceded an inch. First in ODIs and now in Tests, they’ve been as clinical as it gets.

Congratulations on winning your 6th straight Test series at home, @BLACKCAPS#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/ZG3sLpmFIe — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) March 2, 2020



Many congratulations to the @BLACKCAPS on beating India and winning the Test series comprehensively. India couldn't show the discipline required to stick it out and will be deeply disappointed. #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/znJZHLr8Kx — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 2, 2020



Outclassed & out played.India were very poor & what hurts the most is the lack of fight.. Mainly from our batter's. Are we really as good as the WC points table shows.Great teams win outside their domain and against good teams. Time for some introspection.#NZvsIND #disappointed — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) March 2, 2020

India under Kohli competed in most Tests overseas….but this series was different. India only participated. Batting and the inability to dismiss NZ’s lower-order let India down. #NZvInd

— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 2, 2020

@BLACKCAPS BOULTED home in the 2nd test. They planned & executed perfectly against a strong batting line up. Next tour to India will define how good NZ are. #NZvIND #INDvNZ #cricket — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) March 2, 2020

Learnings for India – Need swing bowlers who pitch the ball up more than seam bowlers who hit the deck in NZ & the quest to find batsmen who can cope with swinging conditions must continue. Remember Ind 5/3? WC semis? Again swinging conditions, same opposition.#indvnz — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) March 2, 2020

New Zealand outbowled India in spite of Bumrah's fire in the 2nd test and Ishant in the 1st. But the decisive factor was the absence of opening partnerships that sets the scene for everyone else. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 2, 2020

Admirably @imVkohli gave full credit to NZ, making no excuses. Frankly there are none. Both he & @RaviShastriOfc have been averring that team `takes pitch out of equation'. More than just being chastened they must dig deep & find what then led to the rout, provide swift solutions — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 2, 2020

How does one explain complete Kiwi dominance over No1 Test team..?!! Am struggling to press the right button..could someone pl help without being abusive or atrociously unkind to any individual..?!!Meanwhile let’s praise NZ fr cool & calculated commitment..& staying Calm/Humble! — Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) March 2, 2020

new zealand win the tour two clean sweeps to one #NZvIND — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) March 2, 2020

India's tour of NZ: T20Is: Won 5-0, first 5-0 whitewash by any team ODIs: Lost 3-0, first ODI series whitewash under Virat Kohli's captaincy Tests: Lost 2-0, first Test series whitewash under Virat Kohli#NZvInd — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) March 2, 2020

New Zealand's last six Test series' at home: Won (2-0) v India, 2019/20*

Won (1-0) v England, 2019/20

Won (2-0) v Bangladesh, 2018/19

Won (1-0) v Sri Lanka, 2018/19

Won (1-0) v England, 2017/18

Won (2-0) v West Indies, 2017/18 #NZvIND — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) March 2, 2020

Test series defeats for India under Virat Kohli: (Full-time captain in the series) v New Zealand, 2019/20 (Away)

v England, 2018 (Away)

v South Africa, 2017/18 (Away)#NZvIND — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) March 2, 2020