Cricket fraternity praises New Zealand and raises questions for India after visitors’ clean sweep in Tests

India, the world No. 1 Test team, was handed a humbling defeat by the Kane Williamson-led New Zealand side that completed a memorable series sweep with a seven-wicket win inside three days in the second Test at Hagley Oval on Monday.

The Black Caps chased down the set 132-run target in just 36 overs after Virat Kohli & Co. folded for 124 in their second innings. Tom Latham (52 off 74 balls) and Tom Blundell (55 off 113 balls) had an excellent 103-run opening partnership to put the result in hosts’ favor.


Earlier, Trent Boult and Tim Southee took less than an hour on the third day to pick the remaining wickets of the visitors.

This Test series loss also brings an end to India’s forgetful tour of New Zealand, where they started with a bang as the Men in Blue won the T20I series 5-0, but the clean sweep in ODIs 3-0 and Tests 2-0 have put Kohli and Co. under the scanner.


As expected, Twitter was full of praise for New Zealand and raised valid questions for the Indian team.

