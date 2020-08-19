Former India captain MS Dhoni shocked the entire cricketing world by announcing his retirement from international cricket on Saturday (August 15). Dhoni, the only captain in the history of the game to win all three ICC trophies as skipper, took to Instagram to bid farewell to international cricket with an emotional video.

Popular South Indian actress Anushka Sharma penned down an emotional letter on social media for the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman Dhoni.

“You made us believe in the belief of being champions after champions, as a pride we owned every championships under you.

‪You taught us how to make winning a habit… A signature habit indeed.

You made every cricket fan’s dream a reality and ended up putting us in the reality of your retirement‬.

Yes, it does hurt, but still, we are with you in believing that the seeds of inspiration, championship you sowed in young cricketers will grow up to be champions.

Congratulations for your achievements and my Best Wishes for your Next innings MS Dhoni,” Anushka captioned her post.

Actor Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, took to Instagram stories and posted a creative picture of ‘Captain Cool’ and wrote, “What an inning! Thank You for everything.”

The announcement from Dhoni came a day after he joined his Chennai Super Kings (CSK) teammates at the side’s home base for a short training camp ahead of the players’ departure to the UAE next week for the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The good news for all MSD fans is that he will continue his cricketing journey in the IPL for CSK. The 2020 edition of the IPL is scheduled to start from September 19 in UAE.