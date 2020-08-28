Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are certainly one of the most loved couples in India. It’s not hard to see why they both are shining in their respective fields and are the pioneers of their craft. And though there are many cricketers getting hitched to Bollywood actresses before, this one definitely stands out.

The fans of the two got another reason to rejoice on Thursday as the couple took to social media and made the announcement that they are set to become parents soon. In their announcement post, Virat and Anushka shared the same picture and caption which read, “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021.”

And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/0BDSogBM1n

— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 27, 2020

As soon as the picture went online, the comment section got flooded with well-wishers congratulating the couple on the big news. Former Miss Diva and Bollywood actress, Urvashi Rautela, also reacted to the news and sent a special message to ‘Virushka’.

“Wowwww !!!!! Congratulations can’t wait for the baby,” wrote Urvashi with lovely emojis.

Virat’s return to action

Virat Kohli will finally return to action with the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which will be played from September 19 to November 10 in UAE.

Kohli was to lead Team India in the three-match ODI series against South Africa before the series was postponed due to ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The 32-year-old lives in Mumbai and could not resume outdoor training due to the situation there; Mumbai is one of the worst-hit cities with COVID-19.