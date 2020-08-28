Team India captain Virat Kohli and his actress wife Anushka Sharma, on Thursday, announced on social media that they are expecting their first child in January 2021. Taking to their respective social media accounts, both Virat and Anushka shared a happy picture, showing off the baby bump.

They captioned the picture saying, “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021.”

Anushka’s co-star in ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’, Priyanka Chopra was among the first ones to congratulate the duo. She wrote, “Congratulations u guys.” One of Anushka’s closest friends and Zero co-star, Katrina Kaif, wished the couple saying, “Congratulations,” along with red heart emojis.

Shraddha Kapoor commented to the post, “Woohooo congratulations.” Alia Bhatt dropped several heart emojis in reaction to the post.

Parineeti Chopra wrote, “Congrats stunners.”

Preity Zinta commented, “Congratulations you guys. So happy for both of you. Loads of love.”

Anushka’s Sui Dhaaga co-star Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon and Dia Mirza dropped red hearts in the comments section.

Virushka’s post got a massive response just within a short period of time.

Rakul Preet Singh exclaimed, “Oh my godddd !! Congratulationssssss.”

Kajal Aggarwal, Kiara Advani, Diana Penty, Sagarika Ghatge, Karishma Kapoor and Richa Chadha among others took to Instagram to congratulate the couple.

In a 2018 interview, Virat had also opened up about having and building his family. He had said that whenever he has kids, he wants to give them all his time. “I have a life. I have a family. I will have kids. They deserve all my time. That is something that is very, very clear, and close to my heart. I want no part of my career being flashed into my house. I want no part of my trophies, my achievements, nothing in my house when our kids are growing up,” Virat had said.

Apart from this, while speaking to Indian opener Mayank Agarwal in the latest episode of the ‘Open nets with Mayank’, Virat had showered praises over Anushka for changing him as a person for good. The 31-year-old also mentioned that he is very “grateful and blessed” to have a life partner like Anushka.