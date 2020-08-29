Social media platforms are flooded with congratulatory messages and greetings for Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma after the power couple announced that they are expecting their first child in January 2021.

Kohli broke the news on Twitter with an adorable picture of himself and Anushka.“And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021,” tweeted the Indian skipper.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) too wished the couple and welcomed Kohli to the Daddies Army. To the unversed, CSK is often labelled as the Daddies army because of too many players on the wrong side of the 30s.

“All the yellov3 to you guys. Welcome to the #DaddiesArmy!” replied CSK.

All the yellov3 to you guys. Welcome to the #DaddiesArmy! 🦁💛 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) August 27, 2020



While Kohli’s own franchise, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) too joined the party and wished good luck to the couple.

“Congratulations to @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma on the new family member coming home in Jan!,” tweeted RCB. “We couldn’t be more excited! Drop a to wish the happy couple!” it added.

Congratulations to @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma on the new family member coming home in Jan! 🥳🥳 We couldn’t be more excited! 🤩 Drop a ❤️ to wish the happy couple! https://t.co/sK0QiROsqZ

— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) August 27, 2020

CSK will be eyeing for the fourth championship title in IPL 2020

Meanwhile, the Chennai-based franchise, with the truckloads of experience under their belt, will be aiming to clinch their fourth title in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

On the other hand, the Kohli-led side is the perennial underachievers of the tournament. Despite boasting a star-studded squad every season, they repeatedly fail to live up to the hype and expectations.

The cash-rich league is scheduled to commence from September 19, and the finals will be played on November 10. The matches will take places in three cities namely Sharjah, Dubai and Abu Dhabi. However, with less than a month to go, the apex cricketing body is yet to come up with the complete fixture of the tournament.