Chris Gayle, Rohit Sharma lead wishes as Virat Kohli announces wife Anushka Sharma’s pregnancy

  • Cricket fraternity pour wishes after Kohli reveal his wife's pregnancy news.
  • The couple will be blessed with baby in January 2021.
Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli, Anushka, Rohit Sharma (Image Source: Twitter)

India skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday (August 27) announced on his official social media handles that he and wife Anushka Sharma are all set to welcome their first child in January 2021.


Kohli shared a picture of him and Anushka where the Bollywood actress can be seen flaunting her baby bump. The 31-year-old cricketer captioned the photo, “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021”.

Kohli and Anushka tied the knot in Italy on December 11, 2017. The cricketer-actor pair is trendy and considered to be a power couple for all the right reasons.


With no surprises, wishes poured in for the lovely couple from all over the world, including the cricket fraternity. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) congratulated the twosome via their official Twitter handle.

Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis congratulated Kohli and Anushka on Instagram.

Faf du Plessis (Instagram)
Faf du Plessis (Instagram)

West Indies stalwart Chris Gayle also congratulated the couple on Instagram.


Chris Gayle (Instagram)
Chris Gayle (Instagram)

Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma wished the blessed couple:

India’s iconic cricketer Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to congratulate Kohli and Anushka.

Kohli’s batting partner and vice-captain of limited-overs format, Rohit Sharma sent best his wishes to the couple.

India speedster Umesh Yadav, middle-order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara and all-rounder Krunal Pandya wished the happy couple on Instagram.

Umesh Yadav, Cheteshwar Pujara, Krunal Pandya (Instagram)
Umesh Yadav, Cheteshwar Pujara, Krunal Pandya (Instagram)

Here are some more best wishes:

Akshat is just another cricket fan who’s grown up watching the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. Cricket runs in his veins. Cover drive is his favorite sight, and a ball meeting the middle of the bat is his favorite sound. You can write to him at akshat.gaur@crickettimes.com or get in touch with him on linkedin.