India skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday (August 27) announced on his official social media handles that he and wife Anushka Sharma are all set to welcome their first child in January 2021.

Kohli shared a picture of him and Anushka where the Bollywood actress can be seen flaunting her baby bump. The 31-year-old cricketer captioned the photo, “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021”.

And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/0BDSogBM1n

— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 27, 2020

Kohli and Anushka tied the knot in Italy on December 11, 2017. The cricketer-actor pair is trendy and considered to be a power couple for all the right reasons.

With no surprises, wishes poured in for the lovely couple from all over the world, including the cricket fraternity. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) congratulated the twosome via their official Twitter handle.

Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis congratulated Kohli and Anushka on Instagram.

West Indies stalwart Chris Gayle also congratulated the couple on Instagram.

Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma wished the blessed couple:

India’s iconic cricketer Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to congratulate Kohli and Anushka.

Congratulations @AnushkaSharma and @imVkohli. This little miracle will soon make your world more beautiful & happier! https://t.co/nIarhm03Sf

— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 27, 2020

Kohli’s batting partner and vice-captain of limited-overs format, Rohit Sharma sent best his wishes to the couple.

Congratulations to you both. Best wishes for the new innings. — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) August 27, 2020

India speedster Umesh Yadav, middle-order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara and all-rounder Krunal Pandya wished the happy couple on Instagram.

Here are some more best wishes:

Congratulations to @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma on the new family member coming home in Jan! 🥳🥳 We couldn’t be more excited! 🤩 Drop a ❤️ to wish the happy couple! https://t.co/sK0QiROsqZ — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) August 27, 2020

Congratulations @AnushkaSharma and @imVkohli Wishing you guys loads of happiness and good health 🤗 https://t.co/XKAWTF6XMp — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) August 27, 2020

Many congratulations bro and bhabi ji ❤️❤️ @imVkohli @AnushkaSharma — Rahul Sharma (@ImRahulSharma3) August 27, 2020