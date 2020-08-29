The 17th match of the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 will take place between Barbados Tridents (BT) and Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain on Saturday (August 29).

While Knight Riders are the table-toppers because of their unbeaten record in the tournament so far, Tridents have lost three out of five matches, and hence they are placed at the third spot.

BT vs TKR, Probable XI:

Barbados Tridents:

The bowling department of Tridents has been impressive but they need to display their ‘A’ game as despite having Rashid Khan and Mitchell Santner in the side, their bowlers are not among the top-5 leading wicket-takers.

While in batting, only Kyle Mayers has been up to the mark for Barbados. Mayers is the second-highest run-scorer in CPL 2020. In five matches, he has accumulated 161 runs.

Probable XI: Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (wk), Corey Anderson, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder(c), Mitchell Santner, Ashley Nurse, Raymon Reifer, Rashid Khan, Nyeem Young, Hayden Walsh.

Trinbago Knight Riders:

Knight Riders are sitting comfortably on top of the points table. The Kieron Pollard-led side have won all their five games. In the previous encounter against Tridents, Riders had scored 185/3, and while chasing the Jason Holder-led team fell short by 19 runs.

Darren Bravo with 147 runs in 5 contests is their leading run-getter while Khary Pierre with five wickets is Riders’ leading wicket-taker.

Probable XI: Lendl Simmons, Tion Webster, Colin Munro, Darren Bravo, Tim Seifert (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Dwayne Bravo, Sikandar Raza, Khary Pierre, Fawad Ahmed, Ali Khan.

Here are the Dream 11 suggestions:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Tim Seifert (wk), Lendl Simmons, Tion Webster, Darren Bravo, Jason Holder, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Mayers, Kieron Pollard, Rashid Khan, Ashley Nurse, Khary Pierre.

Captain: Darren Bravo ; Vice Captain: Kyle Mayers

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Shai Hope (wk), Lendl Simmons, Tion Webster, Darren Bravo, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Rashid Khan, Raymon Reifer, Hayden Walsh.

Captain: Kyle Mayers ; Vice Captain: Rashid Khan

Squads:

Barbados Tridents: Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (wk), Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder (c), Rashid Khan, Corey Anderson, Ashley Nurse, Mitchell Santner, Raymon Reifer, Nyeem Young, Hayden Walsh, Justin Greaves, Shamarh Brooks, Keon Harding, Joshua Bishop, Shayan Jahangir, Jonathan Carter.

Trinbago Knight Riders: Lendl Simmons, Tion Webster, Colin Munro, Darren Bravo, Tim Seifert (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Dwayne Bravo, Sikandar Raza, Khary Pierre, Fawad Ahmed, Ali Khan, Sunil Narine, Akeal Hosein, Pravin Tambe, Anderson Phillip, Amir Jangoo, Jayden Seales.

TV and Live streaming details: