Kyle Mayers’ blistering knock of 85 guided the Barbados Tridents (BT) to win their second contest in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 as they defeated Jamaica Tallawahs (JT) by 36-runs at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port-of-Spain.

It also helped BT to break their three-game losing streak which was turning out to be a nightmare for Tridents’ fans. Mayers played his career-best inning and thrashed eight sixes, including four in Carlos Brathwaite’s one over.

Kyle Mayers let loose with 8 of these☄️☄️☄️☄️☄️☄️☄️☄️😲. 2nd highest score of the tournament so far!! Can the @BIMTridents defend their 148 total?#CPL20 #CricketPlayedLouder #BTvJT pic.twitter.com/Ip5phAW8Ig

— Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) August 26, 2020

Although no other batsman really got on the groove, but Jason Holder with 15 and Mitchell Santner with 20 down the order did help the defending champions to post a competitive total of 148/7.

For Tallawahs, Mujeeb Ur Rahman was again their pick of the bowlers with 3/14 in 4 overs. Apart from him, Sandeep Lamichhane picked up 2 wickets, while Brathwaite and Fidel Edwards earned one scalp each.

Andre Russell’s absence cost Tallawahs

When it comes to the chase, Tallawahs was confident enough as they entered the field to play the 14th game of the competition against Barbados after recently defeating Guyana Amazon Warriors. But the absence of Andre Russell really cost them. Russell had to miss this match due to a knee injury.

The Jamaicans had a dreadful beginning as they lost their opener, Glenn Phillips, in the very first over bowled by Santner. The Kiwi spinner shattered the defence of Phillips to send the batsman back to the pavilion on a 5-ball duck.

In the following over, Tridents skipper Holder came in the song as he dismissed another JT opener Chadwick Walton (10). Two more wickets quickly sank Tallwahs to 27/4.

Jermaine Blackwood (28) and Nkrumah Bonner (31) did show some fight as the duo added a 39-run stand before Santner picked up his second scalp in the form of Blackwood. The wicket of Blackwood opened flood gates for JT as they kept on losing their batsmen on regular intervals.

After the end of 20 overs, Tallawahs could only reach 112/9 and lost the match by 36 runs. Mayers for his remarkable knock won the ‘Player of the Match’ award.

For Tridents, Santner, Holder, Rashid Khan and Raymon Reifer bagged two wickets each, while Walsh picked up one scalp. With their second victory in the tournament, Tridents reached the third spot in the points table headed by Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR).

Brief Score:

Barbados Tridents 148/7 in 20 overs (Kyle Mayers 85, Mitchell Santner 20, Mujeeb Ur Rahman 3/14, Sandeep Lamichhane 2/16) beat Jamaica Tallawahs 112/9 (Nkrumah Bonner 31, Jermaine Blackwood 28; Mitchell Santner 2/10, Jason Holder 2/18) by 36 runs.