The 13th game of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) treated the spectators with an enthralling contest between table-toppers, St Lucia Zouks (SLZ) and Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR).

TKR captain Kieron Pollard won the toss and had no hesitation in chasing. SLZ went off to a dismal start after losing three wickets within the powerplay, going at seven runs an over.

Pollard did well to rotate his bowlers and never let the opposition to settle down. Dwayne Bravo was the pick of the bowlers, as he conceded only seven runs in his three overs and got the crucial breakthroughs of Rahkeem Cornwall and Roston Chase.

First CPL wicket for Pravin Tambe! Historic moment for this Indian star! #CPL20 #CricketPlayedLouder pic.twitter.com/XFoLyxBIrO — CPL T20 (@CPL) August 26, 2020

Bravo picked up his 500th T20 and 100th CPL wicket in the process. Debutant Pravin Tambe (1/15) also picked his maiden scalp in the tournament.

It went down to Afghan duo, Najibullah Zadran (21) and Mohammad Nabi (30), who added a few precious runs to take the score to 111/6 by the 18th over, before rain played spoilsport.

Steady showers halted play for more than an hour. After the resumption of the game, the DLS method came into play with TKR needing 72 runs in nine overs.

After a reliable start, TKR lost a flurry of wickets in the middle. Three wickets in quick succession for Zouks brought back excitement into the game.

It was the other Bravo, this time Darren, who took the onus on himself to seal the win and take his team to the top of the table. He played a fluent knock of 23* which came off just 13 deliveries. Bravo junior smashed a couple of sumptuous hits over the fence in the process.

In the end, it turned out to be a cakewalk for the Knight Riders who won the contest by six wickets. DJ Bravo was adjudged as the ‘Player of the Match‘. TKR meet Guyana Amazon Warriors next on Friday, August 28.