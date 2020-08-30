The 19th game of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 witnessed a low-scoring thriller between Barbados Tridents (BT) and St Lucia Zouks (SLZ).

BT skipper Jason Holder won the toss and elected to field first. It was the ball which dominated the bat throughout the game as spinners capitalized on the juicy conditions on offer.

Zouks kept losing wickets at regular intervals as Hayden Walsh redeemed himself after the thrashing received last evening at the hands of Kieron Pollard.

Walsh picked up three prized scalps and conceded only 19 in his four-over spell at the economy of 4.8.

Raymon Reifer bagged a couple of wickets in the only over he bowled in the innings. The other bowlers also chipped in wickets at crucial stages.

Zouks crawled towards a total of 92 before getting bundled out in the 18th over.

It looked like an easy couple of points for the Tridents, who desperately needed a win at the start. As it turned out, the Tridents made a meal of an easy run chase and lost the encounter by three runs.

Zouks never lost hope and broke through with wickets at important stages. The Darren Sammy led side constantly applied pressure on the Tridents’ batsmen and made the small target look enormous.

Kesrick Williams (2/12) and Javelle Glenn (2/11) picked up a couple of wickets each, while spinners Mohammad Nabi, Roston Chase and Zahir Khan shared three wickets amongst themselves.

In the end, the Tridents batsmen consumed way too many deliveries, played out their entire quota of 20 overs and still ended three short of the required target.

Zouks stand firm at the second place on the table with 10 points as the Tridents lost their fifth game of the tournament. Meanwhile, Glenn was adjudged as the ‘Player of the Match’ for his fine spell of bowling.