Kieron Pollard’s blistering knock powered Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) to their sixth consecutive victory in the 17th match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020.

The table-toppers annihilated Barbados Tridents (BT) by a narrow margin of two wickets in a nail-biting encounter on Saturday (August 29) at Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad.

The Knight Riders’ skipper, Pollard, won the toss and elected to bowl first, expecting rain and DLS to play its part on a gloomy day.

The Tridents started off proceedings on a decent note, with openers Shai Hope and Johnson Charles combining for a 26-run partnership, before the former fell prey to Akeal Hosein in the fourth over.

Hope’s torrid run in the tournament continued as he once again struggled to get in the groove. Charles (47), at the other end, kept the scoreboard ticking until an innocuous, wide full-toss from Jaydon Seales got the better off him.

Kyle Mayers took his time to settle down and made a gutsy 42, before a perfectly executed off-spinner from Sikandar Raza sent him back to the dugout in the 17th over.

Raza struck yet again in the same over as Corey Anderson swung and missed a ball that turned away from the latter’s reach. Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert made no mistake and stumped Anderson.

With the scoreboard flashing at 107 for 5 in the 17th over, the likes of Ashley Nurse (19), Rashid Khan(12) and Mitchell Santner (8) propelled Tridents to a respectable total of 148 in 20 overs.

This chase is going to need some 🔥 right from the start! Come on Knights, let’s knock ‘em out of the park 💫 pic.twitter.com/KTeHrCTztq

— Trinbago Knight Riders (@TKRiders) August 29, 2020

Pollard pulls out an improbable victory after early hiccups

Chasing 149 on a slow, square-turner, against a team with two skilful spinners, Rashid and Santner, was never going to be an easy task for the Knight Riders.

However, it was BT skipper Jason Holder, who set the tone early in the innings. He removed the opening pair of Tion Webster and Colin Munro in his very first over.

TKR kept losing their wickets at regular intervals as four of their top-five batsmen – Webster, Munro, Darren Bravo and Tim Seifert – departed without even touching the double-digit mark.

Lendl Simmons put up a great fight and held the innings from one end. He scored 32 off 29 balls before getting dismissed by Santner.

With the equation reading 70 off 30 deliveries at one stage, Pollard decided to see off Rashid’s last over. In the following over, Pollard launched four humongous sixes off Hayden Walsh’s to bring back the steeping required run-rate under control.

TKR skipper’s blitzkrieg (72 off 28 balls) breathed life into the game as he raced past his half-century in just 22 balls.

With 15 runs needed in the final over of the match, Pollard deposited a juicy full-toss from Raymon Reifer outside the park. When the match appeared done and dusted in favour of TKR, Pollard’s run-out with eight runs needed off the last four deliveries added another element of twist and turn to the game.

However, Khary Pierre held his nerves and guided TKR to their sixth consecutive victory of the tournament. Pollard was adjudged as the ‘Player of the Match’ for his explosive, game-changing knock.

The Knight Riders cruised past the target with one ball to spare. They will next lock horns with Jamaica Tallawahs (JT) in the 21st match of the tournament on September 01.