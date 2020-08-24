In their previous game, Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW) defended the lowest total in the history of Caribbean Premier League (CPL). But, the team failed to reach an ordinary target of 145 in their fourth match of the tournament.

Thanks to medium pace display from Chemar Holder (2/32) and Scott Kuggelejin (3/24) of St Lucia Zouks (SLZ) that led to such happening as they managed to defeat five-time runner-up of CPL by 10 runs.

Kuggeleijn picked up two wickets in his first over when he dismissed Warriors’ opener, Brandon King (1) and No.3 in-form batsman Shimron Hetmyer (4). Then came experienced New Zealand international Ross Taylor but he looked completely out of touch.

Taylor scored 1 off 12 balls before allrounder Mohammad Nabi (1/17) ended his painful innings to leave Guyana at 7 for 3 in the fifth over.

Warriors wicket-keeper batsman Nicholas Pooran (68) did play a gutsy knock in the middle of the chase and reached his fifty.

Pooran took the team’s total to 124 before being outdone by a slower ball from Kesrick Williams (2/32) in the 19th over of the innings.

Holder’s peach of a delivery to Rutherford:

After the end of the 19th over, Guyana needed 13 runs to get the better off Zouks, but a relatively young Holder held his nerve. He ended the show of Rutherford (15) with a brilliant yorker.

The left-handed batsman was slow to pick up the ball which shattered his stumps. Under pressure, Holder delivered the magic moment.

Holder then sent skipper Chris Green (1) back to the dugout to restrict Warriors at 134-8.

Earlier, in the first innings, Roston Chase’s fighting half-century took Zouks to a competitive score of 144-7. At one stage, Zouks were struggling at 42-4 before Chase, and Mohammad Nabi (27) joined hands for a crucial 57-run stand for the fifth wicket to steady the innings.

Imran Tahir (3/22), who had already taken 2 wickets by then, ended the vital partnership by picking up the wicket of Nabi. But Chase (66) stood his end and kept on tickling the scoreboard. The allrounder built another critical 43-run partnership for the sixth wicket with Javelle Glen (19).

For Warriors, apart from Tahir, Odean Smith bagged two wickets, while Ashmead Nedd and Green earned one-scalp each.

Zouks with three wins out of four matches reached the second spot in the points table headed by Trinbago Knight Riders. In comparison, Guyana is in third place.