The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) has started in a grand fashion. The tournament opener was between Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) and Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW) where TKR won the contest by 4 wickets. In the second game, Barbados Tridents defeated St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by 6 runs.

Now fans are ready for the third match of the CPL 2020 which will be played between Jamaica Tallawahs (JT) and St Lucia Zouks (SLZ) at The Brian Lara Stadium.

Both Zouks and Tallawahs had dreadful outings in the previous season of the Caribbean League. They finished as the bottom two teams in the tournament. The Tallawahs have earned CPL trophy twice (2013, 2016) but the Zouks have never won the championship.

JT vs SLZ, Probable XI:

Jamaica Tallawahs:

Tallawahs were the CPL winners in its inaugural edition. Then, in 2016, JT yet again emerged as the champions. Currently, the team is led by experienced West Indies cricketer Rovman Powell. With players like Andre Russell and Carlos Brathwaite, the Tallawahs is undoubtedly a pretty strong side.

Even in the bowling department, they have specialist T20 spin duo in the form of Sandeep Lamichane and Mujeeb Ur Rahman. JT’s openers, Chadwick Walton and Glenn Phillips, are well-known names in the shortest format.

With such a balanced team, Tallawahs would be looking forward to win their third CPL crown in the 2020 edition of the tournament.

Probable XI: Chadwick Walton, Glenn Phillips (wk), Asif Ali, Rovman Powell (c), Andre Russell, Jermaine Blackwood, Carlos Brathwaite, Oshane Thomas, Sandeep Lamichhane, Fidel Edwards, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

St Lucia Zouks:

Zouks looks a little weak on paper, but the likes of Mohammad Nabi, Daren Sammy, Roston Chase and Zahir Khan are enough to defeat any side in the tournament. Not to mention the significance Rahkeem Cornwall and Kesrick Williams provide to the squad.

Somehow, the performance of the whole team will be around these players. If they perform up to the desired mark, then it would be really challenging for the rest of the teams to stop Zouks.

Probable XI: Andre Fletcher, Rahkeem Cornwall, Kimani Melius, Leniko Boucher, Javelle Glen, Mohammad Nabi, Daren Sammy, Roston Chase, Scott Kuggeleijn, Kesrick Williams, Zahir Khan.

Here are the fantasy Dream11 suggestions:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Chadwick Walton, Glenn Phillips(wk), Rovman Powell, Jermaine Blackwood, Andre Russell, Roston Chase, Mohammad Nabi, Rahkeem Cornwall, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kesrick Williams, Zahir Khan.

Captain: Andre Russell, Vice-Captain: Sandeep Lamichhane.

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Andre Fletcher, Glenn Phillips(wk), Rovman Powell, Daren Sammy, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Rahkeem Cornwall, Sandeep Lamichhane, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Kesrick Williams, Zahir Khan.

Captain: Daren Sammy, Vice-Captain: Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Here are the full Squads:

Jamaica Tallawahs: Chadwick Walton, Glenn Phillips(w), Asif Ali, Rovman Powell(c), Andre Russell, Jermaine Blackwood, Carlos Brathwaite, Oshane Thomas, Sandeep Lamichhane, Fidel Edwards, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Veerasammy Permaul, Nkrumah Bonner, Nicholas Kirton, Ramaal Lewis, Preston McSween, Ryan Persaud.

St Lucia Zouks: Andre Fletcher(w), Rahkeem Cornwall, Kimani Melius, Leniko Boucher, Javelle Glen, Mohammad Nabi, Daren Sammy(c), Roston Chase, Scott Kuggeleijn, Kesrick Williams, Zahir Khan, Obed McCoy, Saad Bin Zafar, Najibullah Zadran, Kavem Hodge, Mark Deyal, Chemar Holder.