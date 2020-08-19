CPL 2020: JT vs SLZ – Glenn Phillips, Asif Ali guide Tallawahs to a comfortable five-wicket win over Zouks

  • Asif Ali was well-supported by New Zealand international Glenn Phillips, who smacked an impressive 44.
  • The Pakistan white-ball specialist walked away with the 'Player of the Match' title.
Glenn Phillips. (Image Source: Twitter)

After an enthralling couple of matches on the opening day of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020, the action shifted to the second day of the tournament.


Jamaica Tallawahs (JT) took on St. Lucia Zouks (SLZ) at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad. Tallawahs’ captain Rovman Powell won the toss and opted to bowl first at the dry surface on offer.

The Zouks could only manage a par score of 158, losing seven wickets in the process. Roston Chase starred in Zouks’ effort with the bat, thanks to his anchoring knock of 52, which came off 42 deliveries.



Spinner Veerasammy Permaul, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman and Sandeep Lamichhane utilized the conditions and shared five-wickets amongst themselves.

Tallawahs’ task of chasing 159 was made stiffer with the early wickets of Chadwick Walton and Nicholas Kirton, reducing them to 13-2 in 4.1 overs.

New Zealand international Glenn Phillips (44) and Rovman Powell (26) resurrected JT’s innings with their entertaining partnership of 63 runs.


However, the quick departures of the two set batsmen turned the tide in favour of the Zouks. The match was poised brilliantly with brute hitter Andre Russell (16) at the crease, and 75 needed off 55 deliveries.

After a brief partnership, Russell failed to fire his guns and was eventually dismissed by Kesrick Williams.

It was Pakistan international Asif Ali who shepherded the run chase for the Tallawahs and scored a brilliant knock of 47 off 27 deliveries.

In the end, it was a comfortable five-wicket victory for the Tallawahs, who won the match with seven deliveries to spare. Ali also walked away with the ‘Player of the Match’ title.

