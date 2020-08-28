Former Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi has become the first player to clinch a five-wicket haul in the ongoing edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

The St Lucia Zouks (SLZ) all-rounder yielded match-defining figures of 5/14 in his four-over quota against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (SKP) on Thursday (August 27).

The Afghan all-rounder single-handedly demolished the Patriots’ top-order as they lost four of their batsmen inside 20 runs. Chris Lynn, Evin Lewis, Nick Kelly and Dinesh Ramadin, all of them fell prey to the virtuosity of the Afghan’s maestro.

Nabi became the second player after Sohail Tanveer to register a 4-wicket haul in five different franchise leagues – Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) in 2016, Afghanistan Premier League (APL) in 2018, Big Bash League (BBL) in 2018, and Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2019.

The 35-year-old is having spectacular outings in the Caribbean island where he is putting up a significant contribution for his side with both bat and the ball. He has scored 120 runs at a healthy average of 40 and already picked nine wickets so far.

Zouks won their fourth match of the tournament

As far as the match is concerned, the Zouks swiftly cruised past the mediocre target of 110 runs with more than five overs to be spared. Roston Chase (27*) and Najibullah Zadran (33) stitched a significant partnership for the fourth wicket after Imran Khan scalped three wickets in quick succession.

For the Patriots, this was their fourth defeat in five matches, and they sit at the bottom of the points table. In contrast, the Zouks is placed in the second position, and a playoff berth is almost confirmed for the Darren Sammy-led side.

Meanwhile, after the completion of the CPL 2020, Nabi will fly off to the UAE to join the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) squad in the upcoming edition of the IPL.