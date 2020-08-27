At the midway stage of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020, St Lucia Zouks (SLZ) faced off against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (SKP) in the reverse fixture.

Last time the two teams met each other, SLZ snatched a 10-run win over SKP. The encounter threatened to be a rain-infested one.

SLZ captain Darren Sammy won the toss and elected to bowl first, expecting DLS method to play a role later.

Beginning the proceedings, the SKP batsmen had no answer to a superlative spell from Mohammad Nabi who’s proving to be unstoppable in the tournament.

The Afghan veteran reduced the Patriots to 11-4 in the third over, removing all the big guns of their lineup.

Mohammad Nabi has the ball on a string at the Queens Park Oval. #CPL20 #SLZvSKP #CricketPlayedLouder pic.twitter.com/ysMlLvqPG9

— CPL T20 (@CPL) August 27, 2020

Nabi ended up with a five-wicket haul and conceded only 15 runs in his four-over spell. He was well supported by his teammates who kept chipping in with wickets at regular intervals.

By the end of 20 overs, Patriots could only register a paltry total of 110 for the loss of nine wickets.

Chasing 111, Rahkeem Cornwall gave a flying start to the Zouks with his 11-ball 26. After a brief halt due to rain, Najibullah Zadran (33) and Roston Chase (27*) completed the formalities with their finishing knocks.

In hindsight, it turned out to be a one-sided contest as Zouks clinched their fourth win in the tournament with a 6-wicket win and 32 balls to spare.

Nabi was presented with the ‘Player of the Match’ for his game-changing spell. Meanwhile, the Patriots still languish at the bottom of the table with a solitary win in five games played, thus far.

The Zouks meet Barbados Tridents (BT) next on Sunday, August 30, while the Patriots meet the Jamaica Tallawahs (JT) a day before.