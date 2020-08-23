The rise of franchise-owned T20 leagues around the globe has given a platform for players from emerging cricketing nations to showcase their talents.

It all started with Afghanistan sensation, Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi, being bagged by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), back in 2016.

The Afghan pair’s success at the best league in the world made them the most sought after cricketers in T20 cricket.

The two, along with other Afghan stars, are now regular features in top leagues around the world such as the Big-Bash League (BBL) and the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

The 2020 edition of CPL saw the rise of another star from Afghanistan, i.e., the enigmatic Najibullah Zadran. The southpaw’s prowess with the bat was on display during his first few games for St. Lucia Zouks (SLZ) in CPL 2020.

Zouks defeat Patriots by 10 runs:

Zouks’ third game of the tournament saw them face-off against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (SKP). Zadran smashed an impressive 24-ball 28 before Nabi took over and took his team to an above par score of 172-6.

Nabi registered a crucial cameo of 35* in just 22 deliveries, consisting of three mega-hits over the fence.

Coming out to bowl, Zouks kept the ‘Lynnsanity’ in check on the back of Afghan duo of Nabi and Zadran. The two tag-teamed to remove Chris Lynn (14) out of the equation.

Lynn attempted a heave over square-leg, looking at Nabi’s delivery towards his pads. However, Zadran, placed at short fine-leg, completed a one-handed blinder to dismiss the Australian swashbuckler.

In the match, the Patriots fell short of the required total by ten runs as Zouks won their second game of the tournament. Despite valiant efforts from Dinesh Ramdin and Sheldon Cottrell, the Patriots paid the price for losing wickets at regular intervals.