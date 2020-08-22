After losing the opening encounter of the 2020 edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (SNP) would have been determined to win their next challenge against St Lucia Zouks on Saturday.

SNP captain, Rayad Emrit, won the toss and elected to field first, looking at the conditions on offer at Brian Lara Stadium at Tauroba in Trinidad.

The Zouks started on an explosive tone with Andre Fletcher (46) and Mark Deyal (30) at the crease. At one point in time, the Zouks, with the scoreboard reading 102-1 in the 12th over, were cruising towards a target above 180.

Mark Deyal on Fyahhh! What a performance so far from this young man #CPL20 #ZouksSaChaud #SKPvSLZ pic.twitter.com/brR11ndF8h — St Lucia Zouks (@Zouksonfire) August 22, 2020

It all changed with spells from Sohail Tanvir (2/41) and Jon-Russ Jaggesar (2/29), who countered Zouks’ aggression with their fine bowling display.

The Zouks were struggling at 137-6 with the loss of Rahkeem Cornwall’s wicket in the 18th over.

However, Zouks’ marquee all-rounder Mohammad Nabi changed the course of the game, yet again, with his cameo of 35* which came off just 22 deliveries.

Mohammad Nabi hits two huge SIXES and wins the Googly magic moment for match 7. #CPL20 #SKPvSLZ #CricketPlayedLouder pic.twitter.com/eWEGo2utgx — CPL T20 (@CPL) August 22, 2020

Afghan international, Nabi, hit three sixes and a boundary in the process. The all-rounder powered the Zouks’ score to 172-6 in the allotted 20 overs.

For the Patriots, Chris Lynn (14) and Evin Lewis (29) gave a perfect start to the run chase with their respective contributions.

Yet again, the match turned its tides with the spell of Roston Chase (3/12), who picked up three wickets in his quota of four overs.

Moreover, it was the damaging spell from New Zealander Scott Kuggeleijn (4/33) which proved the difference between the two sides. The Kiwi pacer picked up four wickets in the innings to end up as the highest wicket-taker in the tournament, thus far.

Despite’s Sheldon Cottrell’s cameo (26*) in the end, the Patriots fell ten runs short of the required total as the Zouks won their second match of the tournament.