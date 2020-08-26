Match 13 of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 will see St Lucia Zouks (SLZ) locking horns with Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) on Wednesday (August 26) at Queen’s Park Oval in the Port of Spain.
The Knight Riders have had a stellar start to their campaign as the franchise is yet to lose a match this season. They will be up against the Zouks, who have won three out of their four encounters under the leadership of veteran all-rounder Daren Sammy.
SLZ vs TKR, Probable XI:
St Lucia Zouks
SLZ will be coming to this match on the back of three consecutive triumphs, and they will be in no mood to flirt with their winning statistics.
Roston Chase, who has scored 122 runs in just four matches, has been a stand-out performer for the Zouks.
On the bowling front, Scott Kuggeleijn, with ten wickets to his name, is the Zouks’ leading wicket-taker
Probable XI: Andre Fletcher (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Mark Deyal, Roston Chase, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Daren Sammy (c), Scott Kuggeleijn, Obed McCoy, Kesrick Williams, Zahir Khan
Trinbago Knight Riders
Having won all three games, the Knight Riders will leave no stones unturned to make it four in a row.
Colin Munro has been their most consistent batsman, while Sunil Narine’s explosive cameo at the top sets the tone for the rest of the batting line-up to follow.
Probable XI: Sunil Narine, Lendl Simmons, Colin Munro, Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard (c), Sikandar Raza, Dwayne Bravo, Tim Seifert (wk), Jayden Seales, Ali Khan, Fawad Ahmed
Here are the fantasy Dream11 suggestions:
Fantasy Suggestion #1:
Colin Munro, Darren Bravo, Mark Deyal, Sunil Narine, Mohammad Nabi, Roston Chase, Dwayne Bravo, Andre Fletcher (wk), Scott Kuggelejin, Kesrick Williams, Ali Khan
Captain: Colin Munro, Vice-Captain: Dwayne Bravo
Fantasy Suggestion #2:
Colin Munro, Darren Bravo, Najibullah Zadran, Sunil Narine, Mohammad Nabi, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Andre Fletcher (wk), Scott Kuggelejin, Kesrick Williams, Jayden Seales
Captain: Darren Bravo, Vice-Captain: Scott Kuggelejin
Here are the full Squads:
St Lucia Zouks: Andre Fletcher (wk), Daren Sammy (c), Rahkeem Cornwall, Mark Deyal, Najibullah Zadran, Roston Chase, Mohammad Nabi, Saad Bin Zafar, Scott Kuggeleijn, Kesrick Williams, Obed McCoy, Kavem Hodge, Zahir Khan, Chemar Holder, Kimani Melius, Javelle Glen, Leniko Boucher
Trinbago Knight Riders: Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Khary Pierre, Tim Seifert (wk), Sikandar Raza, Anderson Phillip, Pravin Tambe, Jayden Seales, Amir Jangoo, Tion Webster, Akeal Hosein, Muhammad Ali Khan
TV and Live streaming channels:
Caribbean Islands – Sports Max TV, ESPN TV
India – Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD
USA – Willow TV
Canada- Willow TV, DANZ
UK – Sky Sports
Australia – Fox Sports
New Zealand- Sky Sports NZ
Pakistan: Ten Sports
Bangladesh: Star Sports
South Africa: Supersport
Trinidad & Tobago – CNC3
Barbados – TV8 & MCTV
St Lucia – HTS
Antigua & Barbuda – CNS
Guyana – E Networks
Grenada – Sportsmax
St. Vincent & the Grenadines – VC3
Pan-Caribbean- SportsMax
The viewers can also live stream CPL 2020 on FanCode app.