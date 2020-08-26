Match 13 of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 will see St Lucia Zouks (SLZ) locking horns with Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) on Wednesday (August 26) at Queen’s Park Oval in the Port of Spain.

The Knight Riders have had a stellar start to their campaign as the franchise is yet to lose a match this season. They will be up against the Zouks, who have won three out of their four encounters under the leadership of veteran all-rounder Daren Sammy.

SLZ vs TKR, Probable XI:

St Lucia Zouks

SLZ will be coming to this match on the back of three consecutive triumphs, and they will be in no mood to flirt with their winning statistics.

Roston Chase, who has scored 122 runs in just four matches, has been a stand-out performer for the Zouks.

On the bowling front, Scott Kuggeleijn, with ten wickets to his name, is the Zouks’ leading wicket-taker

Probable XI: Andre Fletcher (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Mark Deyal, Roston Chase, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Daren Sammy (c), Scott Kuggeleijn, Obed McCoy, Kesrick Williams, Zahir Khan

Trinbago Knight Riders

Having won all three games, the Knight Riders will leave no stones unturned to make it four in a row.

Colin Munro has been their most consistent batsman, while Sunil Narine’s explosive cameo at the top sets the tone for the rest of the batting line-up to follow.

Probable XI: Sunil Narine, Lendl Simmons, Colin Munro, Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard (c), Sikandar Raza, Dwayne Bravo, Tim Seifert (wk), Jayden Seales, Ali Khan, Fawad Ahmed

Here are the fantasy Dream11 suggestions:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Colin Munro, Darren Bravo, Mark Deyal, Sunil Narine, Mohammad Nabi, Roston Chase, Dwayne Bravo, Andre Fletcher (wk), Scott Kuggelejin, Kesrick Williams, Ali Khan

Captain: Colin Munro, Vice-Captain: Dwayne Bravo

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Colin Munro, Darren Bravo, Najibullah Zadran, Sunil Narine, Mohammad Nabi, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Andre Fletcher (wk), Scott Kuggelejin, Kesrick Williams, Jayden Seales

Captain: Darren Bravo, Vice-Captain: Scott Kuggelejin

Here are the full Squads:

St Lucia Zouks: Andre Fletcher (wk), Daren Sammy (c), Rahkeem Cornwall, Mark Deyal, Najibullah Zadran, Roston Chase, Mohammad Nabi, Saad Bin Zafar, Scott Kuggeleijn, Kesrick Williams, Obed McCoy, Kavem Hodge, Zahir Khan, Chemar Holder, Kimani Melius, Javelle Glen, Leniko Boucher

Trinbago Knight Riders: Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Khary Pierre, Tim Seifert (wk), Sikandar Raza, Anderson Phillip, Pravin Tambe, Jayden Seales, Amir Jangoo, Tion Webster, Akeal Hosein, Muhammad Ali Khan

TV and Live streaming channels:

Caribbean Islands – Sports Max TV, ESPN TV

India – Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD

USA – Willow TV

Canada- Willow TV, DANZ

UK – Sky Sports

Australia – Fox Sports

New Zealand- Sky Sports NZ

Pakistan: Ten Sports

Bangladesh: Star Sports

South Africa: Supersport

Trinidad & Tobago – CNC3

Barbados – TV8 & MCTV

St Lucia – HTS

Antigua & Barbuda – CNS

Guyana – E Networks

Grenada – Sportsmax

St. Vincent & the Grenadines – VC3

Pan-Caribbean- SportsMax

The viewers can also live stream CPL 2020 on FanCode app.