Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) will be locking horns with the defending champion Barbados Tridents (BT) in the ninth match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad on August 23.

The Knight Riders are yet to taste defeat this season as they have won each of their two encounters with incredible ease and comfort. They will be in no mood to flirt with their winning statistics when they square-off against the Tridents in the cloudy Sunday morning.

On the other hand, the Tridents’ form this season has been fluctuating. They won their first game but lost the next one against St Lucia Zouks (SLZ) without even putting up a proper fight.

TKR vs BT, Probable XI:

Trinbago Knight Riders:

With two back-to-back half-centuries, Sunil Narine has been one of the most productive batsmen for the Knight Riders. However, Narine’s opening partner Lendl Simmons is yet to score anything substantial. He scored 17 in the first match and went back for a three-ball duck in the second.

Apart from Narine, Colin Munro has been a stand-out performer with the bat. The likes of Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard and Tim Siefert are yet to be tested by the opposition.

Probable XI: Lendl Simmons, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Tim Seifert (wk), Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard (c), Dwayne Bravo, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales, Fawad Ahmed, Ali Khan.

Barbados Tridents:

The Tridents’ batting line-up is relatively shallow as compared to their rivals. But, they have got some world-class bowlers capable enough to change the outcome of the game on their will.

With the pitch getting slower as the tournament proceeds, the spin duo of Rashid Khan and Mitchell Santner will be playing a vital role for the Tridents.

Jason Holder has been quite handy with the bat and played a valuable knock in both matches for his franchise.

Probable XI: Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (wk), Corey Anderson, Jonathan Carter, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder (c), Mitchell Santner, Ashley Nurse, Raymon Reifer, Rashid Khan and Hayden Walsh

Here are the fantasy Dream11 suggestions:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Colin Munro, Lendl Simmons, Darren Bravo, Tim Siefert (wk), Sunil Narine, Dwayne Bravo, Jason Holder, Mitchell Santner, Ali Khan, Rashid Khan, Ashley Nurse

Captain; Jason Holder, Vice-Captain: Sunil Narine

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Shai Hope(wk), Colin Munro, Lendl Simmons, Jonathan Carter, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Santner, Kieron Pollard, Rashid Khan, Fawad Ahmed, Jayden Seales and Jason Holder

Captain: Rashid Khan, Vice-Captain: Colin Munro

Here are the full Squads:

Trinbago Knight Riders:

Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Khary Pierre, Tim Seifert, Sikandar Raza, Anderson Phillip, Pravin Tambe, Jayden Seales, Amir Jangoo, Tion Webster, Akeal Hosein, Muhammad Ali Khan

Barbados Tridents:

Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Corey Anderson, Shamarh Brooks, Mitchell Santner, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Hayden Walsh Jr, Ashley Nurse, Jonathan Carter, Raymon Reifer, Kyle Mayers, Joshua Bishop, Nyeem Young, Justin Greaves, Keon Harding, Shayan Jahangir.