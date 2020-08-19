The dual contributions from New Zealand all-rounder Mitchell Santner and Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan opened the account of Barbados Tridents (BT) in the eighth edition of Caribbean Premier League (CPL) which kicked-off on Tuesday (August 18).

The defending champions posted 153/9 in their allotted 20 overs and in reply, the Jason Holder-led St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (SKP) could only reach 147/5.

As expected, Rashid performed up to the desired mark and impressed everyone with his performances from both bat and ball. He even shimmered in the fielding department and produced a phenomenal run-out during the Patriots’ chase.

It all happened in the eighth over of the innings when Rashid bowled a short of good length delivery to right-handed batsman Joshua Da Silva. Silva went on his backfoot to hit the ball straight down the wicket, but the ball ended up hitting the stumps of the bowler’s end.

After the deflection, the ball rolled away and Patriots’ opener Evin Lewis was out of his crease to grab a single. Before he could rush back to the crease, Rashid managed to reach near the stumps. He grabbed the ball, plucked out one of the stumps, and Lewis was declared run out. Lewis scored 12 runs off 18 deliveries.

Here is the video:

Quick hands by @rashidkhan_19 produces a spectacular run out and is our Googly Magic Moment from match 2. #CPL20 #BTvSKP #CricketPlayedLouder pic.twitter.com/xLrF4Fm1PN — CPL T20 (@CPL) August 19, 2020

Before the dismissal of Lewis, Patriots lost opening batsman Chris Lynn for 19. Then, Ben Dunk (34) and Silva held their respective ends and added a crucial 50-run stand. But Santner had some other plans as he broke the partnership by claiming the wicket of Dunk. In the end, Silva remained unbeaten on 41 and the Patriots lost the contest by 6 runs.

Earlier, Rashid exhibited his magic with the willow when he scored a quickfire 26 off 20 balls to make sure Tridents went past the total of 150.

Tridents after winning the contest against Patriots reached the second place in the standings of CPL 2020. The first position is acquired by Trinbago Knight Riders who defeated Guyana Amazon Warriors by 4 wickets in the tournament opener.