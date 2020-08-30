During a match between St Lucia Zouks (SLZ) and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (SKP) in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020, Ben Dunk’s unusual act made him the internet sensation.

Patriots’ skipper Rayad Emrit came up with out-of-box thinking and handed over the ball to Dunk, who bowled more than two overs wearing hat and sunglasses.

Generally, the on-field umpire holds a cap, sunglasses, or a jumper of the bowler while he is bowling. But, the Queensland cricketer didn’t bother to hand over his accessories as he bowled 2.4 overs and even picked his maiden wicket in the CPL. Overall, it was the third wicket of his T20 career.

Here’s the video:

Ben Dunk bowling in a floppy with his bins on absolutely sums this year up pic.twitter.com/fdKRfqC1Xf — Essex League Cricketer (@EssexLeague1) August 27, 2020



Dunk sent Najibullah Zadran back to the pavilion after the latter picked a top-edge while trying to play slog sweep.

BEN DUNK IN THE SUNHAT! A first Hero CPL wicket, a 3rd of his T20 career – Najibullah wanted another biggie, but he gets under it and Alzarri Joseph makes no mistake.

Zouks 99/4 off 13, just 12 more to win.#CPL20 #CricketPlayedLouder #SLZvSKNP — CPL T20 (@CPL) August 27, 2020

SLZ comfortably cruised past the mediocre target

Dunk scored 33 from 37 deliveries and drove SKP to a sub-par total of 110 runs in 20 overs. Earlier in the innings, Patriots’ top-order crumbled under the influence of Mohammad Nabi’s mastery as they lost four of their batsmen inside 14 runs. The Zouks easily chased the target with five overs to be spared.

Meanwhile, SKP’s only win of the tournament came against Barbados Tridents (BT) where Evin Lewis scored a fiery 89 off just 60 balls. Dunk held his nerves, smashed two back-to-back sixes in the last over, and guided Patriots to their sole victory.

Other than Lewis, and Dunk on a couple of occasions, their batsmen are having a torrid time in the tournament. Chris Lynn, Denesh Ramdin and Nick Kelly are yet to score anything substantial for the franchise.

With one win and four defeats, the Emrit-led side sits at the bottom of the points table.