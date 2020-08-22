The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) has started, and so does the magic of Afghanistan cricket icon Rashid Khan. The leg-spinner has once again impressed everyone with his start in CPL 2020 for Barbados Tridents (BT).

Rashid has already picked up four wickets from two matches, and he is currently at the fourth spot among leading wicket-takers. The googly specialist has puzzled quite a few batsmen with his outstanding variations.

During the second match against the St Lucia Zouks (SLZ), Rashid etched his name in history books when he dismissed his Afghanistan teammate Mohammad Nabi. Rashid has now the youngest as well as the fastest bowler to take 300 wickets in T20 cricket.

In the game, the 21-year-old also managed to survive a major accident. It all happened in the second over of the St Lucia Zouks’ run-chase, when a fielder threw the ball at Rashid, but he failed to pay attention to it.

A few moments later, the ball came and almost hit Rashid’s private parts. The Afghani was looking down when the ball arrived, but fortunately, he didn’t get injured.

The official Twitter handle of CPL posted a video of the incident, and Rashid also responded to the post by writing “Tooo close” with a laughing out loud emoji.

Tooo close 😂😂 — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) August 20, 2020

Talking about the match, the rain made its impact and killed all the fun. The Tridents’ innings was paused after they posted 131/7 in their 18.1 overs. Johnson Charles with 35 and captain Jason Holder with 27 made valuable contributions.

The rain slew a lot of time and, therefore, the Zouks were given a revised target of 47 from five overs which they managed to achieve comfortably, winning the contest by 7 wickets.