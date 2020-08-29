After quite a few doubleheaders, the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020, has reached the halfway mark. The Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) has been remarkable in the tournament as they are still unbeaten in CPL 2020.

Knight Riders with 10 points are table-toppers while the second place is acquired by St Lucia Zouks (SLZ) with 8 points.

Speaking about Zouks, a lot of credit for their impressive performance goes to Roston Chase, who has been excellent with his all-round display of cricket.

Chase is currently his team’s leading run-scorer. In 6 games, he has accumulated 156 runs at an average of 39 and a strike-rate of 117.29.

Even with the ball, Chase has made valuable contributions as well. The off-spinner has picked up five wickets and is at the 10th spot among leading wicket-takers in the prestigious competition.

Chase escapes a major injury

Despite performing from both bat and ball, Chase experienced a bit of a hard time while executing a shot in one of the matches. During the game, Chase took a blow around his private parts.

The all-rounder was trying to play a pull shot but ended up hurting himself. However, the fortunate thing for Zouks was that Chase managed to avoid a severe injury.

Here’s the video:

In their previous game, Zouks under the leadership of Daren Sammy defeated St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by six wickets at the Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad. Their next battle is against the Barbados Tridents (BT) on Sunday (August 30).