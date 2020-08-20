Jamaican Tallawahs (JT) beat St Lucia Zouks (SLZ) by five wickets in the third match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) on Wednesday. The game which was played at the Brian Lara Stadium began with Tallawahs winning the toss and opting to bowl first.

Put into bat, St Lucia posted 158/7, and in reply, Asif Ali’s unbeaten 47 off 27 balls powered Tallawahs to a comfortable win.

Rovman Powell takes a stunner

During the first innings, Tallawahs captain Rovman Powell and spinner Veerasammy Permaul clashed onto each other while fielding near the boundary.

It all happened in the 15th over when Zadran slog-swept a delivery from Tallawahs spinner Sandeep Lamichhane. With Zadran not timing the ball correctly, Powell and Permaul ran from long-on and deep mid-wicket respectively to grab the catch.

Powell, who was running to his left, eventually completed the catch but lack of communication between the two witnessed them colliding with each other. Fortunately for the Tallawahs, none of the two fielders got injured even in the slightest of manner.

Later in the day, while lauding this great effort by the JT captain, the official Twitter handle of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) shared a small clip of the whole incident. They captioned it as, “Eyes on the Prize”.

Here’s the video:

Brief scores: St Lucia Zouks 158-7 in 20 overs (Roston Chase 52; Mujeeb Ur Rahman 2-25, Veerasammy Permaul 2-34) lost to Jamaica Tallawahs 160-5 in 18.5 overs (Asif Ali 47 not out, Glenn Phillips 44; Kerisk Williams 2-32) by five wickets.