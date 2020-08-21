When it comes to the shortest form of the game, West Indies cricketer Shimron Hetmyer, like most of his compatriots, is counted among the hottest prospects, courtesy his extraordinary explosiveness with the bat.

Hetmyer does blow hot and cold at times, but on his days, he is world-beater of its kind, capable enough to turn the game on his will.

Perhaps, this is the reason Delhi Capitals (DC) paid a staggering INR 7.75 crores to acquire him for the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

In the IPL 2019, Hetmyer featured for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) where he failed to live up to expectations. But the past record didn’t deter the Delhi-based franchise from roping him in the squad.

As of now, the 23-years-old is plying his trade for Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW) in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020.

On Wednesday (August 19), during a match between Warriors and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, former West Indies spinner Samuel Badree, who was in the commentary panel, gave freakish advice to Hetmyer in the field.

Badree asked the southpaw to drop some weight before the commencement of the IPL. Hetmyer took it in the right spirit and assured Badri that he would surely try his best to get back in shape.

Here’s a video:

Hetmyer put on a stellar display in the match, scoring a fiery 71 off just 44 balls, and propelling the Warriors to cruise past the target without any hiccups. This was also the second consecutive half-century from the talisman as he looked flawless in each of his innings.

The Guyanese will be hoping to carry forward his momentum to the IPL 2020, which is slated to commence from September 19 in the UAE.

Hetmyer earlier received a lot of flakes and criticism after he opted out of the England tour due to health and safety concerns. West Indies pacer Andy Robertson slammed the batsman and said he couldn’t score runs while sitting at home.