The Jamaica Tallawahs (JT) are not having a perfect Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 so far despite an impressive start. They have played five games and lost three of them.

The Rovman Powell-led side consists of many star players, but somehow they are not able to show consistency in the exciting competition.

However, one positive sign for Tallawahs is their spin bowler Mujeeb Ur Rahman who is currently the leading wicket-taker in the tournament. In five games, the Afghanistan bowler has picked up 12 wickets at an average of 6.75.

Mujeeb has a quality of deceiving batsmen with sharp turns and carrom balls. But during the 8th game of CPL 2020 played between Tallawahs and Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW), the right-arm spinner showed a completely different avatar of his skillful bowling.

Mujeeb took Shimron Hetmyer by surprise

It all happened during the sixth over of Warriors innings. Mujeeb first dismissed Brandon King, who was looking dangerous after scoring a quickfire 29 from 19 balls at a blistering strike-rate of 152.63. The offie bowled a back of hand delivery, and King went for a slog sweep. But the batsman missed the ball, and it shattered his stumps.

On the very next delivery, Mujeeb exhibited a jaw-dropping effort when he took new batsman Shimron Hetmyer by surprise. Mujeeb came around the wicket and dragged a quickish delivery off the surface. Hetmyer tried to cut it away through the offside, but the ball broke his defence, and the leg stick went for a walk. The speed of the ball read 97.3 kph.

Here’s the video:

In the match, Mujeeb picked up Nicholas Pooran’s wicket as well and finished with a spell of 3/18 in 4 overs. With such impressive effort in the bowling, Tallawahs managed to restrict the Warriors for a mere 118 in 19.1 overs.

However, when it came to the chase, Jamaicans lost the match by 14 runs. Andre Russell did score a brilliant 37-ball 52 but couldn’t take the Tallawahs over the finishing line.