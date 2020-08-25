England’s veteran paceman James Anderson etched his name in record books on Day 5 of the final Test against Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

The ‘Burnley Express’ registered his 600th Test wicket by dismissing Pakistan skipper Azhar Ali (31). Anderson got to the landmark in the 62nd over of Pakistan’s second innings.

The 38-year-old has now become only the fourth bowler in the history of Test cricket to pick 600 wickets.

In fact, he is the first seamer to enter the elite club as above him only three bowlers have accomplished this milestone, and all of them are spinners.

The 600 wicket club:

800 – Muttiah Muralitharan (victim: Khaled Mashud)

708 – Shane Warne (victim: Marcus Trescothick)

619 – Anil Kumble (victim: Andrew Symonds)

600 – James Anderson (victim: Azhar Ali)

The Lancashire pacer achieved the feat in his 156th Test while Muralitharan took only 101 games to reach the landmark.

Fastest to 600 Test wickets:

101 matches – Muralitharan

124 matches – Kumble

126 matches – Warne

156 matches – Anderson

Here are James Anderson’s most vital wickets:

1st – Mark Vermeulen

100th – Jacques Kallis

200th – Peter Siddle

300th – Peter Fulton

400th – Martin Guptill

500th – Kraigg Brathwaite

600th – Azhar Ali

Anderson became the third seamer to have 29 five-fers in Tests

On Day 3, Anderson bagged his 29th five-wicket haul during Pakistan’s first innings. With that, he equalled the record of Australian paceman Glenn McGrath who also has 29 five-fors in the longest format of the game. New Zealand pacer Richard Hadlee acquires the top spot with 36 five-wicket hauls in Test cricket.

Most five-wicket hauls among pacers: