England’s young batsman Tom Banton impressed one-and-all when he took Pakistan bowlers to the cleaners in the first T20I of the three-match series which started off on Friday (August 28) at the Old Trafford in Manchester.

Banton came as an opener alongside Jonny Bairstow after Pakistan skipper Babar Azam opted to bowl first. Banton was promoted up the order in the absence of Jason Roy who has been ruled out of the white-ball series against Pakistan due to side strain.

The match could only take place for 16.1 overs before the rain forced the match officials to abandon the contest. However, Banton tore apart the Pakistan bowling unit with his explosive 71 off 42 balls knock.

The 21-year-old English batsman smashed 4 fours and 5 sixes during his remarkable innings. He helped England to reach 131-6 in 16.1 overs before it started to rain at Old Trafford.

Banton hits a gigantic six

As mentioned above, Banton slammed five humongous sixes during his knock. Out of those, one travelled quite a distance. It all happened in the eighth over of England’s innings bowled by Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan.

Shadab tossed up the delivery outside off stump, but Banton bent down low and then played the slog sweep. The ball connected well and it went way over deep mid-wicket for a maximum. It was the first six of Banton as well as of England’s innings.

Here’s the video:

Three massive sixes from @TBanton18 yesterday 👀 Which shot was your favourite? pic.twitter.com/rzlh0jKgZx

— England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 29, 2020

For the England fans, only Banton was the chief attraction in the game as apart from him no other English batsman got on the groove. Pakistan bowlers did get into trouble by the Bantan’s show, but after his wicket, the visitors didn’t give any opportunity to Eoin Morgan-led side.

Imad Wasim and Shadab bagged two wickets each, and Iftikhar Ahmed picked up one scalp.

The second match of the series will take place at the same venue on Sunday (August 29).