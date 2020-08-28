Pakistan will be up against England for a three-match T20 international series which is all set to begin from August 28 in Manchester. All the three T20Is will be played in a biosecure bubble at Old Trafford on August 28, August 30 and September 1.

After losing the three-match Test series against the hosts, the Men in Green would be looking forward to equal scores by winning the T20I series.

In Imam-ul-Haq’s absence, the newly-appointed skipper Babar Azam is expected to open the proceedings with the bat alongside Fakhar Zaman. Looking at wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan’s scalding form and a fitting ‘Man of the Series’ award in the Test series, he should be the preferred choice over Sarfaraz Ahmed.

For England, the team is going to be completely different than their Test setup with the likes of Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes and Jofra Archer all out of contention. With Jason Roy pulling out of the series due to a side strain, the 21-year-old Tom Banton should be paired alongside their regular opener Jonny Bairstow whereas Dawid Malan should be an ideal choice for No. 3.

Squads

England: Tom Banton, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (c), Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Joe Denly, Lewis Gregory.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, Khushdil Shah, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf.

Head to head

Matches Played: 15 | England Won: 10 | Pakistan Won: 4 | Tied: 1

England vs Pakistan 2020 Fixtures

1st T20I: August 28 (Friday) at 05:00 PM GMT / 06:00 PM LOCAL / 10:30 PM IST

2nd T20I: August 30 (Sunday) at 01:15 PM GMT / 02:15 PM LOCAL / 6:45 PM IST

3rd T20I: September 1 (Tuesday)at 05:00 PM GMT / 06:00 PM LOCAL / 10:30 PM IST

Live telecast and streaming details

Sky Sports Cricket will telecast the three T20Is exclusively in England. Live streaming will be available on the SkySports website, SkyGo app and Now TV pass.

Indian cricket lovers can catch the live action on Sony Six, Sony Six HD and stream the games live on Sony Liv app and JioTV.

The other broadcasters for England vs Pakistan T20I series are:

Australia: FoxSports HD

Bangladesh: BTV

Canada: DAZN

Middle-East and North Africa: OSN Sports

Pakistan: Sony Network

South Africa: Super Sports 2

Sri Lanka: Sony Six

USA: Willow TV

Zimbabwe: Super Sports 6.

