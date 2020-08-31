After the conclusion of the ongoing T20I series against Pakistan, England will host Australia for a three-match ODI series and as many T20Is.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has announced the squad which will contest the Aussies for the six-match white-ball affair.

The selectors have recalled Mark Wood, Jofra Archer and Jos Buttler, who were part of the recently concluded Test series against Pakistan.

However, there was no mention of England’s captain Joe Root or Jason Roy in the squads.

Roy is currently recuperating with a side strain injury. Marquee all-rounder Ben Stokes has also been rested for the series.

As a part of the Test bubble, all-rounder Sam Curran missed out on the recent limited-overs fixtures for England. The left-hander makes a return for the upcoming games against Australia.

After impressive performances against Pakistan, Tom Banton and Dawid Malan have been retained in the T20I squad.

Fast-bowler David Willey has once again been dropped from the squad.

“These two series against Australia provide an exciting end to the summer. We have selected strong squads. We are also continuing to develop depth in preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cups,” England’s national selector, Ed Smith, told ESPNcricinfo.

England T20I squad:

Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

Reserves:

Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood

England ODI Squad:

Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Reserves:

Joe Denly, Saqib Mahmood

Schedule: