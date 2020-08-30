After a rain washed out first T20I of the three-match series between England and Pakistan, both sides are now ready to meet in the second contest which will take place at the Old Trafford in Manchester – the same place where the series opener was held.

The home team would be looking to improve their batting against the slow bowlers of Pakistan as in the first T20I, the Eoin Morgan-led team lost five wickets for just 14 runs in the space of 19 deliveries.

Though, one game certainly doesn’t decide anything but Pakistan would want their fielding to be more accurate. In the opening match, Ifthikar Ahmed had dropped the catch of Tom Banton when he was on 5. Later, the 21-year-old English batsman scored 71 runs.

Pitch and Weather report:

The second game will be played on the same surface as the one used for the first match. Banton described it as having “tennis-bally” bounce which made it difficult for the batsmen to get into the groove concerning the timing.

The forecast looks better as compared to the first contest. However, it is never easy to make predictions with the Manchester weather. If all goes well, then the game could have a full 40 overs of play.

ENG vs PAK, probable XI:

England:

England did surprise everyone by selecting Lewis Gregory in the first game over David Willey. But the Somerset cricketer didn’t get an opportunity to display his seam bowling so he might get another chance to remain in the playing XI. A similar principle would be followed for the remaining bowlers as well.

Even in the ODI series against Ireland, fans have noticed how England have kept their batting order consistent so one may see a similar approach in the second T20I game against Pakistan. This means Morgan might come up with an unchanged team.

Probable XI: Jonny Bairstow (wk), Tom Banton, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (c), Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Lewis Gregory, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood.

Pakistan:

Just like England, Pakistan also came up with an unexpected change in the opening fixture when they picked Haris Rauf over veteran pacer, Wahab Riaz. The move did not go in favour of the visitors as Rauf conceded 32 runs in 3 overs. It means that in the second contest, Riaz might replace Rauf.

The batting order would possibly remain the same as the tourists didn’t really get the opportunity to test their batsmen in challenging conditions.

Probable XI: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi, Wahab Riaz.

Here are the fantasy Dream11 suggestions:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Jonny Bairstow (wk), Sam Billings, Tom Banton, Eoin Morgan, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Lewis Gregory, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi, Chris Jordan.

Captain: Tom Banton; Vice Captain: Imad Wasim

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Jonny Bairstow (wk), Mohammad Rizwan, Eoin Morgan, Tom Banton, Babar Azam, Fakar Zaman, Shoaib Malik, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Chris Jordan, Saqib Mahmood.

Captain: Babar Azam; Vice Captain: Jonny Bairstow

Squads:

England: Tom Banton, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (c), Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Joe Denly, Lewis Gregory.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, Khushdil Shah, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf.

Live telecast and streaming details:

Fans in England will get to see the coverage of second T20I on Sky Sports Cricket. They can also live stream the game on SkySports website, SkyGo app and Now TV pass.

When it comes to the Indian cricket lovers, they can catch the live action on Sony Six, Sony Six HD and stream the match live on Sony Liv app and JioTV.

The other broadcasters for England vs Pakistan T20I series are: