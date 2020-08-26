After rain washed out the first two sessions on Day 5 of the final Test of the three-match series between England and Pakistan in Southampton, play went underway for the last session. While following-on, Pakistan resumed their second innings with an overnight score of 100/2.

The visitors could add only nine runs before England’s veteran seamer James Anderson sent Pakistan skipper Azhar Ali (31) back to the pavilion to register his name in record books. Anderson became the first fast bowler to take 600 wickets in the longest format of the game.

Most wickets in Tests (fast-bolwers):

Anderson (ENG) – 600

Glenn McGrath (AUS) – 563

Courtney Walsh (WI) – 519

Stuart Broad (ENG) – 514

Dale Steyn (SA) – 439

Azhar also became Anderson’s ninth regular victim.

Anderson’s most frequent victims:

11 – Peter Siddle

9 – Sachin Tendulkar/ Michael Clarke/ David Warner/ Azhar *

After Azhar’s wicket, Babar Azam (63*) and Asad Shafiq (21) batted on and added 63 runs for the fourth wicket before England captain Joe Root dismissed Shafiq. Babar, at the other end, showed positive signs and reached a half-century.

England did take the new ball hoping to pick a few more wickets in the last hour of play, but after bowling just three overs and one ball, the players decided to mutually settle for a draw.

Anderson’s wicket of Azhar remained the biggest highlight of the final day of the last Test of English summer.

With the draw, England clinched the series 1-0. This was their first series win against Pakistan at home since the 3-1 victory in 2010.

It was only the third time that England remained unbeaten in a series consisting of more than two Tests since January 2014.

England unbeaten in a series (more than two Tests):

2-0 (3) vs Sri Lanka in 2016 (Home)

3-0 (3) vs Sri Lanka in 2018 (Away)

1-0 (3) vs Pakistan in 2020 (Home)

Zak Crawley was named ‘Player of the Match’ for his incredible knock of 267 in the first innings. When it comes to the ‘Player of the Series’ awards, then Jos Buttler (265 runs in 3 games) grabbed it for England while Mohammad Rizwan (161 runs in 3 matches) bagged it for Pakistan.

Captain’s corner:

Azhar Ali – Losing skipper:

“That one session in the first Test was the difference, but congratulations to England, they played that well and won the series. Positives for us as well, we played competitive cricket and did well. In this game, we were behind, but everyone fought, and it was the best result we could have got after how England batted us out of the game.”

“It came in this final Test match, but it was a crucial inning for my team and for me. I was under a bit of pressure, and as a batsman, you need an innings like that to get that confidence. I would like to thank the ECB and all the authorities for arranging this series on such short notice.”

Joe Root – Winning captain:

“Very proud of the way we played throughout. It was a fantastic achievement for Jimmy (Anderson). To be able to stand up and perform in Test cricket over such a long period of time is a tremendous achievement—credit to him.”

“Crawley’s work ethic, his game and how smart he is, I am not surprised at all with what he’s done. To see him do it so early in his career and play with that maturity was magnificent. When you have players playing Test cricket, you want your boys to be performing as well as we have. It has been thoroughly enjoyable for us, and I thank the teams (West Indies and Pakistan) for coming over for this.”