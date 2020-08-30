On Thursday (August 27), India captain Virat Kohli and his actress wife Anushka Sharma announced that they would be welcoming their first child in January 2021. The power couple broke the news on social media with a mushy picture in which Anushka is proudly flaunting her baby bump.

Virat is currently in the UAE with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The tournament is slated to commence from September 19, and the final will be held on November 10.

As soon as the cash-rich league concludes in the UAE, the India team has the next massive assignment in the form of Australia tour. The tour includes four Test matches and three ODIs.

For the Virat Kohli-led side, who won the historic Test series in 2018, this would be nothing less than a litmus test of their overall dominance. Can they beat Australia in their own country for the second time in the row?

But, before that, Cricket Australia (CA) is “holding their breath” as they feel Kohli might pull out from the tour to be with his spouse, as per reports by Fox Sports.

Fox Sports further revealed that CA would face a substantial financial burden if the Indian skipper makes himself unavailable for the series.

This report didn’t go down well with the netizens, as they pointed out that the media organisation is brooding over financial calculations, instead of congratulating the duo on their special occasion.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Most of the Aussies thinking about it.https://t.co/WIvUh8gMvE — Sai krishna V (@Sai6732) August 27, 2020



Can we not just be happy for him and his family? Or does everything have to include $$$ — Arya (@Arya49045) August 27, 2020



Australian media is disgusting 😂😂🤦🤦🤦🤦🤦🤣 — Shubham Speaks ✍️ (@SShubhashis) August 27, 2020



Very poor this @FoxCricket Is this journalism? Absolute garbage. — Javaid (@JavaidSpeaks) August 27, 2020