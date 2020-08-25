One of the power couples in the sports arena is the famous pair of India’s tennis sensation Sania Mirza and Pakistan veteran cricketer, Shoaib Malik.

The two took the sacred vows back in 2010 and created quite a buzz due to their Indo-Pak matrimony.

Post-marriage, Mirza copped a lot of flak regarding her split loyalties and support for both India and Pakistan. Of-late, the tennis star has been involved in funny banter with hubby, Malik.

However, the Hyderabad tennis ace has remained firm about her support for the native country, India.

“Our relationship is very fun. I think that’s the first time people got to see what it really is. We both like to keep it pretty light, and I think it the first time that everybody got to see he is the more talkative one than I am, contrary to the belief in the world,” Mirza was quoted as saying by Sportskeeda.

The duo of Mirza and Malik is currently settled in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The two were blessed with son Izhaan, back in 2018.

‘My record against India is the best’: Malik

“For some reason, he loved to play against India. So, when we were dating, whenever we spoke about it, I always used to say, ‘I’ll support India no matter what. And then he used to say, ‘My record against India I want to tell you is the best that I have.’ He’s been around for a long time and I think he has had an amazing career. I am really proud of him,” Sania added.

Malik always fancied himself against India with the bat, as the Indian bowlers faced a substantial amount of resistance from the right-hander in One-dayers.

Shoaib’s knock (128) in the 2009 ICC Champions Trophy at Centurion in South Africa will remain his best outing against India when it comes to white-ball cricket. He has now joined the Pakistan cricket team for their upcoming three-match T20I series against England.