Top players from all eight franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL) have touched down in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) a couple of weeks back.

The Mumbai Indians (MI) squad, after completion of their self-isolation period, have commenced their training session. MI recently unveiled their new jersey for the upcoming tournament.

MI mainstays Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav recently engaged in hilarious banter through their comments on the latter’s Instagram post.

SK Yadav posted a brilliantly captured still of him while completing an acrobatic catch. The Mumbai cricketer made interesting use of the acronym of his initials, ‘SKY’, with the caption ‘SKY is clear to fly’.

Pandya chimed in with an epic response, and enquired whether he hurt his knees and elbows. The marque all-rounder commented, ‘Hahaha, knees and elbow theek hai na?’.

To which, SK Yadav replied, ‘Iodex maliye, kaam pe chalie’.

SK Yadav’s IPL Career

After a successful stint with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) during the initial years of his IPL career, MI left no stones unturned to bring Yadav back to his home ground at Wankhede Stadium.

Yadav was part of KKR’s triumphant campaign in the 2014 IPL season. During the mega-auctions before the 2018 IPL edition, MI bought the services of Yadav at a hefty sum of INR 3.2 crores.

Since then, Yadav has been impressive at the top of the order for MI by consistently providing ‘flying’ starts.

In the video uploaded by MI, giving a sneak peek into the training session on Day 1, Yadav went on to state about him feeling good about returning to the UAE. He further added that he was looking forward to the upcoming edition of the IPL.

Overall in his IPL career, Yadav has stockpiled 1548 runs at an average of 28.41, and a strike-rate of 132.

MI will be looking forward to Yadav providing explosive starts while facing the new ball. Moreover, with the firepower available for MI at the top, Yadav’s finishing skills might also be utilized lower down the order.