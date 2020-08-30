Four-time winners of the Indian Premier League (IPL), defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) have unveiled the first look of their jersey for the upcoming edition of the tournament.

The announcement made on Sunday created a substantial amount of buzz among their huge army of followers.

In the teaser released by MI’s Twitter account, India’s first underwater dancer, Hydroman, can be seen dancing underwater to the iconic ‘Ala Re’ anthem.

Even MI skipper, Rohit Sharma, reacted to the post from MI and wrote, “Just saw what @hydroman_333 can do underwater and it’s amazing. @mipaltan, I got an idea!”.

Just saw what @hydroman_333 can do underwater and it’s amazing. @mipaltan, I got an idea! — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) August 29, 2020



“On it, skipper! @hydroman_333, there’s something coming your way Soon with rightwards arrow above face savouring food,” MI responded to Rohit’s tweet.

https://twitter.com/mipaltan/status/12996094829687070

The jersey flaunts an aquatic shade of blue along with gold stripes on the shoulders.

“BLUE. GOLD. AALA RE!!! The wait is over. Paltan, here’s our official jersey for #Dream11IPL! #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #Dream11IPL @hydroman_333 @thesouledstore,” MI captioned their post.

After the completion of self-isolation norms, the MI squad began their training on Saturday. Skipper Rohit also hit the nets during the practice session.

“It feels good firstly just to be out here. Even though it’s only for an hour, but we will take it. It is pretty hot out here, so just making sure that you get use to the conditions, the pitches here and all of that. So it will be nice and easy the first few days,” Rohit stated in the video uploaded by MI’s Twitter handle.

Earlier, MI was scheduled to face-off against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the tournament opener on September 19.

However, several CSK members have been diagnosed as COVID-19 positive, which extended their quarantine period. Thus, CSK remains unavailable for the high-octane opening clash of the competition.