Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has put forth his opinion on the four overseas players who deserve to be in the starting XI of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

Chopra was recently asked whether RCB should pick veteran Aaron Finch or opt for both Chris Morris and Moeen Ali. The cricketer-turned commentator opined that the Bangalore-based franchise should pick all three of them along with AB de Villiers.

“I feel you can play all three. You can play Finch as opener, AB de Villiers as a batsman, Moeen Ali and Chris Morris. These will be my four overseas players in the RCB team I would like to make,” Chopra said in a video shared on his Facebook page.

“You have enough Indian spin and Moeen Ali will also give some overs of spin. You have a lot of Indian pacers, you have Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj – you have enough,” he added.

‘Aaron Finch should open in all matches’

Chopra further remarked that Aaron Finch should be the first choice for the opening position and he could be paired up with either Parthiv Patel or Devdutt Padikkal.

“If you are an RCB fan, I would say that you play Aaron Finch in all the matches and open with him. There you can go for either Parthiv or Devdutt Padikkal as the opener along with Finch, that is something you may have to decide.”

While Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Moeen Ali would be the next three batsmen in the pecking order, as per Chopra.

“Virat Kohli at 3, AB de Villiers at 4 and Moeen Ali at 5. It sounds very good. At No.6, you will have Shivam Dube and then you have Chris Morris. So their batting is also looking good. I am feeling that this team is good this year and that they would be doing well,” Chopra concluded.