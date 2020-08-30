The 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was well on course with players and staff members of all eight franchises touching down in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

However, things took a drastic turn overnight with 13 members of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) franchise diagnosed as COVID-19 positive.

Immediately, ‘Mr. IPL’ Suresh Raina pulled out of the upcoming tournament and decided to come back home citing personal reasons.

Now, the most popular franchise in the league is left recuperating with the massive blows it received in the past couple of days.

It has now been decided CSK members would have to observe an extended quarantine period. Therefore, the MS Dhoni-led team will not be able to take part in the tournament opener against defending champions Mumbai Indians.

Earlier, the BCCI and IPL Governing Council had decided that the opening game of the thirteenth edition of the tournament would be scheduled between CSK and MI.

Even MI skipper Rohit Sharma confirmed the news via his Twitter account.

One of the most influential man in the history of Indian cricket👏His impact in & around cricket was massive. He was a man with vision and a master in knowing how to build a team. Will surely miss him in blue but we have him in yellow. See you on 19th at the toss @msdhoni 👍😁 pic.twitter.com/kR0Lt1QdhG

— Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) August 16, 2020

Moreover, with the recent developments from the CSK camp, it appears highly unlikely that the two most successful franchises in IPL history would clash against each other in the tournament opener.

“They will now not be in a position to contest the opening game of the IPL 2020. We will give CSK few more days to come out of this setback,” a BCCI source privy to the matter told Inside Sports.

The IPL 2020 bowl-out is slated on September 19. But the schedule of the tournament is awaited for a long time now.

Amidst current circumstances, the announcement of the schedule has been delayed even further.

“Adequate measures are in place to tackle the situation and there is no immediate threat to the tournament. But the announcement of fixtures has been delayed because of this development,” another BCCI source told TOI.