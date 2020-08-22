With the IPL 2020 fever taking over, the cricket fanatics are already excited about the tournament. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who has travelled to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to take part in the IPL 2020, posted a lovely picture with his fiancee Dhanashree Verma on Instagram.

Yuzi had announced his engagement to Dhanashree earlier this month on social media by sharing pictures from their Roka ceremony. Parting with their family members is one of the most difficult things for any sportsperson, and it becomes even harder in Chahal’s case as was evident from his latest post which read: “You’ve stolen a pizza of my heart”.

Dhanashree was also quick to reply to the post and wrote: “I agree”, along with a couple of emojis – a pizza slice emoji and a red heart. She even posted a dashing photo of Chahal on her Instagram account, sending loads of love and luck on his way.

Dhanashree captioned the picture as “Spin it and win it #RCB All my love and support.”

With less than a month left for the start of IPL 2020, as many as six franchises have reached the UAE, where the tournament will be played from September 19 to November 10.

As per BCCI’s protocols, all the players and officials will undergo a seven-day quarantine. The cricketers will have to return three negative COVID-19 tests before they can start their training.