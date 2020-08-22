IPL 2020: Dhanashree Verma responds to fiance Yuzvendra Chahal’s “You’ve stolen a pizza of my heart” post

  • Dhanashree Verma charges up fiance Yuzvendra Chahal going into the IPL 2020.
  • Chahal has been one of the key members of RCB's bowling line-up for several years now.
IPL 2020: Dhanashree Verma responds to fiance Yuzvendra Chahal’s “You’ve stolen a pizza of my heart” post
Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma (Pic Source: Instagram)

With the IPL 2020 fever taking over, the cricket fanatics are already excited about the tournament. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who has travelled to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to take part in the IPL 2020, posted a lovely picture with his fiancee Dhanashree Verma on Instagram.


Yuzi had announced his engagement to Dhanashree earlier this month on social media by sharing pictures from their Roka ceremony. Parting with their family members is one of the most difficult things for any sportsperson, and it becomes even harder in Chahal’s case as was evident from his latest post which read: “You’ve stolen a pizza of my heart”.


View this post on Instagram

"You've stolen a pizza of my heart." ❤️

A post shared by Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal23) on


Dhanashree was also quick to reply to the post and wrote: “I agree”, along with a couple of emojis – a pizza slice emoji and a red heart. She even posted a dashing photo of Chahal on her Instagram account, sending loads of love and luck on his way.

Dhanashree captioned the picture as “Spin it and win it #RCB All my love and support.”


View this post on Instagram

Spin it & win it ❤️ #RCB All my love and support


A post shared by Dhanashree Verma (@dhanashree9) on

With less than a month left for the start of IPL 2020, as many as six franchises have reached the UAE, where the tournament will be played from September 19 to November 10.


As per BCCI’s protocols, all the players and officials will undergo a seven-day quarantine. The cricketers will have to return three negative COVID-19 tests before they can start their training.

Like it? Share with a Cricket fan!

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our daily newsletter or follow us on Google News.


Anirudh is a die-hard cricket fan, loves playing, watching and talking about cricket. Cricket is his Religion & 'Sachin Tendulkar' his GOD. His motto of life is Eat, Sleep, Cricket, REPEAT!! You can write to him at anirudh@crickettimes.com or get in touch with him on twitter.