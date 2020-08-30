Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have experienced a massive blow ahead of the start of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 as two players and eleven other personnel from the squad have been tested positive for coronavirus.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the news on Saturday (August 29). The apex Indian board issued a release which stated that all 13 members are currently under isolation.

One of the two players who has tested positive for COVID-19 is India paceman Deepak Chahar. Ever since the news broke out, he is receiving support messages from his fans and family members on social media.

Deepak’s sister Malti and brother Rahul Chahar both took to Twitter to post emotional notes for the CSK star on Saturday. His sister Malti called her brother a warrior who is born to fight.

“You are a true warrior, born to fight. Day is brighter after the darkest night. May you come out stronger than ever before. With love & prayers, waiting to see you roar. #IPL2020” tweeted Malti.

(To all csk family🌼)#IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/YFuBfp0E5Q

— Malti Chahar🇮🇳 (@ChaharMalti) August 29, 2020

While Rahul, who is a member of Mumbai Indians’ squad, wished his brother a speedy recovery.

“Stay strong brother. Hoping for your speedy recovery and all my prayers for you. Get well soon

@deepak_chahar9 “Rahul wrote on Twitter.

Stay strong brother 💪🏻 hoping for your speedy recovery and all my prayers for you 🙏🏻 get well soon @deepak_chahar9 pic.twitter.com/koFKTmORqX — Rahul Chahar (@rdchahar1) August 29, 2020



Deepak’s old conversation with Rahul goes viral

After the shocking news of Deepak getting positive from novel coronavirus hit the social media platforms, the fans have somehow dug out an old conversation held between Deepak and Rahul on Instagram.

In the chat, Rahul expressed shock at the CSK pacer not wearing a mask while posing with his teammates.

“Where is your mask bro? Social distancing? ” Rahul commented on Deepak’s post.

To which Deepak responded: “All have been tested negative bro 2 times, and we don’t wear mask with family.”

Apart from Deepak, uncapped wicket-keeper batsman, Ruturaj Gaikwad has also tested positive for the COVID-19 in UAE.

All other teams have returned to training after completing their respective quarantine periods. However, CSK’s pre-season camp has been postponed to September 1.

On Saturday (August 29), CSK received another shocker when their veteran batsman Suresh Raina decided to return to India due to personal reasons.