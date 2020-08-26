IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma keeps himself in shape with wife Ritika, Yuzvendra Chahal posts a cheeky comment

  • Mumbai Indians captain appears determined to shed a few extra kilos.
  • Herschelle Gibbs lauds ‘team work’ of Sharma family
Ritika Sajdeh and Rohit Sharma. (Image Source: Twitter)

After months of endless wait, the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is already in its execution phase.


Players from all franchises, along with support staff and other personnel, have already touched down in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). MI captain Rohit Sharma was one of the few players to reach Dubai, along with wife Ritika and daughter Samaira.

The MI skipper recently uploaded a video of him working out indoors with his wife, keeping himself in shape for the upcoming assignment.


The duo was seen doing arduous training drills, consisting of planks, pushups and frog jumps.

“Workout time for Ro and Ritika! Woman lifting weightsFlag of United Arab EmiratesSun with rays #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #Dream11IPL @ImRo45 @ritssajdeh,” MI captioned their post.

Chahal crashes the party again

Seeing the two in action, Yuzvendra Chahal chimed in with a cheeky response yet again. Chahal, through his hilarious comment, asked Rohit whether Ritika would open the batting with him in the upcoming edition of the IPL.


“Bhabhi open karne vali hai kya aapke saath bhaiya IPL mei,” Chahal commented on the post.

Even South African great, Herschelle Gibbs, lauded the Sharma family for their ‘teamwork’ through his comment.

Yuzvendra Chahal
Yuzvendra Chahal screenshot. (Image Source: Instagram)

During the entire lockdown and quarantine period amidst a global pandemic situation, Rohit had to struggle to keep himself fit and train.


It was only until recently that ‘Hitman’ had the opportunity to resume his trade in the nets, gearing up for the upcoming project. Chahal, on the other hand, engaged extensively on social media during the enforced hiatus from the game.

The wrist-spinner gained a notorious reputation of crashing into others’ online conversation with his cheeky comments. The white-ball specialist recently got hitched with YouTuber Dhanashree Verma. Chahal was also congratulated by Gibbs on the same thread.


