The squad of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will resume their training on September 1 after their quarantine period was extended on Friday.

13 members of the CSK group including two players – Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad – have been tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The ‘Yellow Army’ squad is currently staying at the Taj Hotel in Dubai.

Just like the rest, CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is also with the squad in Dubai and is quite active on social media. He is utilising his time by making workout videos from his hotel room.

Jadeja recently shared a picture in which he can be seen posing with a coffee mug.

“Chilling with my self,” Jadeja wrote on Instagram.

Jadeja hits back at troll

As soon as Jadeja posted the picture, he received several comments from fans who loved his different look. However, one fan tried to troll the all-rounder by asking how Jadeja managed to click the picture if he was chilling alone in his room.

The Jamnagar-born was quick to respond and gave a fitting reply to the fan.

“Beta phone mai timer bhi hota hai,” Jadeja told the fan.

Now, the Chennai camp is under the scanner due to their 13 members being tested positive for novel coronavirus. At present, the conditions of all members are reportedly stable, and they will remain in quarantine.

Earlier, Jadeja was not the part of CSK’s short training camp which was held in Chennai ahead of the team’s departure to the Gulf nation.

Apart from CSK, all other teams have started their pre-season camps.

The MS Dhoni-led side received another blow on Saturday (August 29) after their backbone Suresh Raina pulled out of the 2020 edition of IPL due to personal reasons.