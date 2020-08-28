The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is all ready to host the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) starting from September 19. The lucrative league will run till November 10.

All the franchises have landed in the Gulf nation, and currently, the cricketers, along with staff members, are staying in their respective hotels for the quarantine period.

Before the teams could hit the grounds for training sessions, a shocking news has hit the social media which is going to impact the T20 tournament.

As per EspnCricinfo, at least 10 members of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) group, which included an Indian player as well, have been tested positive for COVID-19 in Dubai.

On Thursday (August 27), all the players and staff members of CSK were tested for the novel coronavirus.

Now, with the new development, the management of Super Kings have extended their quarantine period and will only begin training from September 1.

According to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), all persons associated with the cash-rich league would experience a test upon arrival in the UAE.

This would be followed by further tests on days 1, 3 and 5 of their quarantine period. Only after testing negative in all three stages, players or members would be allowed to join the training sessions.

Earlier, before reaching Dubai, the Super Kings had held a five-day training camp in Chennai. The likes of MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Deepak Chahar, Ambati Rayudu, Piyush Chawla were all part of the camp.