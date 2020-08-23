Cricket, which is often called the gentleman’s game, is no less than a religion in India and thus the esteemed cricketers enjoy god-like status there. However, this fanaticism sometimes embarrasses the players.

One such embarrassing incident took place in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur district on Saturday (August 22) as fans of MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma had a face-off against each other.

The banners and posters of Dhoni were put up by his fans in the town after veteran wicketkeeper-batsman’s retirement from international cricket on August 15. Rohit’s fans did the same after India’s limited-overs vice-captain was conferred with the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award on Saturday (August 22).

But the posters put up by Rohit’s fans were taken down by some unknown people, which prompted a clash between the two groups.

According to media reports, a youngster, who is said to be a fan of Rohit, started abusing Dhoni fans after the Mumbaikar’s hoardings were removed. The situation turned out of control when Rohit’s fan was taken to a sugarcane field and beaten badly for hurling abuses.

Please do not fight against each other and treat Team India as one: Sehwag

The ugly fight between the two fan groups also drew former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag’s attention as he took to Twitter and wrote, “Kya karte rehte ho paagalon. Aapas mein players are either fond of each other or just don’t talk much, kaam se kaam rakhte hain. But kuchh fans alag hi level ke pagle hain. Jhagda Jhagdi mat karo, Team India ko- as one yaad karo.”

Meanwhile, Dhoni and Rohit are currently in the UAE for the IPL 2020, slated to begin on September 19. While Dhoni will be leading the three-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Rohit-led Mumbai Indians will take the field with the intention to defend the title.