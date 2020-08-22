After six months of speculations, the 2020 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is finally in execution mode as top teams have started arriving in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) troops have already touched down in the UAE.

Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are also expected to take the flight soon. The rest of the three franchises will depart in the coming days and remain confined in a biosecure bubble.

Amidst the barrage of travel pictures of players flooding the social media, a video has emerged of CSK captain MS Dhoni en-route to Dubai via flight. Dhoni was seen sitting in economy class giving up on his premier seating arrangement in the flight.

The CSK captain asked franchise director K George John to take his business class seat while travelling to Dubai.

Apparently, due to his long legs, John appeared to be uncomfortable in the economy class. When Mahi came to know about John’s ordeals, he asked to exchange his seat with the franchise director.

The gesture made by Dhoni made him win a million-hearts more. ‘When a man who’s seen it all, done it all in Cricket tells you, “Your legs are too long, sit in my seat (Business Class), I’ll sit in Economy.” The skipper never fails to amaze me. @msdhoni,’ John tweeted.

When a man who’s seen it all, done it all in Cricket tells you, “Your legs are too long, sit in my seat (Business Class), I’ll sit in Economy.” The skipper never fails to amaze me. @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/bE3W99I4P6 — george (@georgejohn1973) August 21, 2020



The video shows Dhoni conversing with his other teammates and his close-friend Suresh Raina in the economy class. It is not the first time MSD’s kind gesture has helped him win hearts.

Both Dhoni and Raina broke several hearts last week after announcing their retirement from international cricket. The two have shared an inseparable bond with each for the Indian team as well as CSK franchise.

All eyes will be on the ex-Indian middle-order giants as they take strides to participate in the thirteenth edition of the IPL, starting September 19.