Former India captain MS Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, is currently in Chennai for the training camp of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise – Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The Chennai squad will leave for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on August 21 for the 13th edition of IPL scheduled to begin from September 19 in the Gulf nation.

Ever since MSD’s retirement, social media has been flooded with tributary messages from fans, former players, current cricketers, experts of the game, and various cricket boards. However, now the Ranchi-born has received the most special message as it came from none other than his daughter Ziva, who took to Instagram to share an adorable post for her father.

Ziva was enjoying quality time with her father at their farmhouse in Ranchi during the lockdown. But now that Dhoni has left his house, his cute daughter has started missing the veteran stumper. In her latest Instagram post, Ziva wrote how she has been missing Dhoni and his bike rides.

“Miss you and the bike rides,” Ziva wrote on Instagram.

Dhoni’s last appearance for India came in the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup against New Zealand, where the Virat Kohli and Co. suffered a heart-breaking loss.

The 39-year-old finished his career as Indian cricket’s most successful captain in the limited-overs format. Under his leadership, ‘Men in Blue’ won three ICC trophies – 2007 T20 World Cup, 50-over World Cup in 2011 and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy.

Dhoni played 350 ODIs, in which he has accumulated 10,773 runs at a phenomenal average of 50.57. He smashed ten centuries and 73 fifties in the 50-overs format.

When Dhoni declared to bid farewell to international cricket, he was joined by his CSK teammate and close friend Suresh Raina, who also drew curtains on his international career. The duo will play for CSK in the upcoming season of IPL.