India pacer Ishant Sharma has remarked that getting the prestigious Arjuna Award is a proud moment for him and his family as well. Ishant, along with the woman cricketer Deepti Sharma, has been named among 27 elite athletes to be conferred with the award.

The Delhi-lad also added that his wife Pratima Singh, who is a member of Indian women’s basketball team, would have been more deserving recipients than himself.

“When I got to know that I was getting Arjuna award, I was really happy and proud about myself. For the last 13 years I did a lot of hardwork, so it’s a proud moment for me and my family,” Ishant said in a video posted by BCCI on its official Twitter handle.

“More than me, my wife is proud of me because she is the one who thinks that I should get the award,” he added.

Since making his debut in 2007, Ishant has played 97 Tests and 80 ODIs for India.

'A proud moment for me and my family,' @ImIshant on winning the Arjuna Award for 2020.#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/VbVdWN0qWE

— BCCI (@BCCI) August 24, 2020

‘Winning games is the foremost priority’

In a career spanning across a decade, Ishant has always been a vital cog in the Test squad. He spearheads the pace attack along with the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami. The fast-bowling troika will be playing a crucial role when India tours Australia for a four-match Test series later this year.

The 31-year-old lanky pacer further talked about the mantra behind the success of the Indian bowling unit in recent years.

“Mindset of the Indian bowling right now is we always think how are going to win. We don’t think about individual wickets, we try and read the situation we do accordingly. We plan according to batsmen and try and execute them on the ground,” said Ishant.