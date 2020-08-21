The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has named a 17-man squad for the upcoming T20I series against England. Babar Azam will continue to lead the side, with all three matches to be played behind closed doors at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Pakistan have shortlisted 19-year-old Naseem Shah and Haider Ali along with veterans, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez and Wahab Riaz for the T20I series.

“This is mostly the same team which has been featuring in the shortest format for us,” Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq said in a press release.

“Besides retaining the core, we have inducted youngsters like Haider Ali, who has performed well in the HBL PSL, U19 and first-class cricket, and Naseem Shah as we had an opportunity to keep a bigger pool due to Covid-19 pandemic, which also increases our options.

“Our two experienced bowlers in Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz have also returned to the side, along with Fakhar Zaman and Sarfaraz Ahmed.”

“Usually, the T20I team comes together for a brief period but due to the current situation most of the players have been here with us for more than a month and it has provided us a good opportunity to work on the development of the team and the young players.

“So, even the players who might not get an opportunity to play will benefit from the experience they are getting here,” Misbah added.

Pakistan T20I squad for England series:

Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik and Wahab Riaz.